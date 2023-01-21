The hardest question you may ever be faced with is “Should I stay or should I go?” With up to 45% of American marriages ending in divorce, this question has undoubtedly been the focus of millions of coaching and therapy sessions as unhappy individuals weigh the pros and cons. While it is the most difficult decision one may face, what becomes even more toxic is the time spent in limbo. At a certain point there are diminishing returns on the time and energy it takes to decide whether you are packing your bags or planning for retirement together. At its root, indecisiveness is based in fear and when it comes to divorce, that fear is certainly for good reason. It's between the devil you know and the devil you don’t know where that metaphorical devil reigns supreme and before you know it, years of your life have gone by.

