🏀 No. 9 Kansas Falls at No. 17 Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — A pair of 20-point efforts by Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson did not end up being enough as No. 17 Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions.
⛳️ Kansas Finishes in Fifth at the Match in the Desert
SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN, Arizona – Kansas sophomore Johanna Ebner shot a 4-under (68) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team to fifth place at the Match in the Desert at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on Monday in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Kansas outshot No. 30 TCU by eight strokes, posting a single round best of 2-under (286) for the 2022-23 season and tying for the sixth best single round score in Kansas women’s golf history.
🎾 Kansas Takes Down Wichita State 6-1 in Home Opener
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis held its home opener against Wichita State at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday, defeating the Shockers, 6-1. The Jayhawks struck first in doubles as Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey took down Clara Whitaker and Theodora Chantava, 6-1. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze clinched the doubles point for Kansas by defeating Kristina Kudryavtseva and Jessica Anzo, 6-4. Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren did not finish against Natsumi Kurahashi and Lingwei Kong with 5-5 score.
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
Saturday is the Three Year Anniversary of the Kansas vs. K-State Basketball Brawl
One of the textbook rivalry moments in Big 12 basketball is turning three years old on Saturday. On January 21st of the 2019-20 college basketball season, the 8-9 Kansas State Wildcats traveled to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. After a dominating performance by Kansas (89-59),...
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry
Victims of sexual abuse ask Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full report of the KBI's four-year inquiry of alleged misconduct by Catholic clergy. The post Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
