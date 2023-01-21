ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuathletics.com

🏀 No. 9 Kansas Falls at No. 17 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — A pair of 20-point efforts by Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson did not end up being enough as No. 17 Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions.
WACO, TX
kuathletics.com

⛳️ Kansas Finishes in Fifth at the Match in the Desert

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN, Arizona – Kansas sophomore Johanna Ebner shot a 4-under (68) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team to fifth place at the Match in the Desert at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on Monday in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Kansas outshot No. 30 TCU by eight strokes, posting a single round best of 2-under (286) for the 2022-23 season and tying for the sixth best single round score in Kansas women’s golf history.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🎾 Kansas Takes Down Wichita State 6-1 in Home Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis held its home opener against Wichita State at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday, defeating the Shockers, 6-1. The Jayhawks struck first in doubles as Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey took down Clara Whitaker and Theodora Chantava, 6-1. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze clinched the doubles point for Kansas by defeating Kristina Kudryavtseva and Jessica Anzo, 6-4. Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren did not finish against Natsumi Kurahashi and Lingwei Kong with 5-5 score.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
TULSA, OK
Hays Post

W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
adastraradio.com

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Snow chances move in tomorrow with a wintry mix likely

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until Jan 22nd. Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy