Teen Mom fans slam Chelsea Houska for promoting a ‘hideous’ $350 rug & $40 candle in new ad for HGTV show
CHELSEA Houska has been ripped as she promoted her new interior decorating finds and fans were not impressed. The Teen Mom 2 alum was featured in HGTV magazine and had the opportunity to recommend some of her "favorite finds." Chelsea, 31, recommended three items to the magazine's readers: a throw...
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Briana DeJesus Surprises Kids With Life-Changing Christmas Gift
Briana DeJesus made Christmas very special for daughters Nova and Stella this year. The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, surprised her girls with a new house for them to live in after the trio moved out of the home she previously purchased for mom Roxanne and sister Brittany DeJesus earlier this year.
Popculture
'Teen Mom's Randy Houska Helps Chelsea DeBoer and Husband Cole in 'Down Home Fab' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Chelsea Houska DeBoer is bringing in dad Randy Houska to help her and husband Cole DeBoer on their latest Down Home Fab transformation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the former Teen Mom star's HGTV show, Chelsea's vision to transform the kitchen of clients Jenny and Neil starts coming together with a little heavy lifting from Randy.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Reveals Major Regret
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones shared one of her regrets on Twitter earlier this week. Like many reality TV stars who cultivate a following on social media, Jones accepted sponsorship deals from cleansing and detox tea brands. Since she started nursing school, Jones now regrets ever showing those brands her support.
Jenelle Evans Claims Producers "Begged" Her To Join 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'
There are some Teen Mom stars you never forget, no matter how long they've been gone from the franchise. And Jenelle Evans is easily one of them. So, as fans do, many wondered why Jenelle isn't on Teen Mom: Family Reunion when the second season premiered on MTV. To be...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While it would seem the Sister Wives world is in shambles currently, filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still injects happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown walked down the aisle back in October. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’
Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.
msn.com
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show
HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!. After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.
From MTV to HGTV: Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's Careers Are Growing — as Are Their Kiddos! Meet the Fam
If you watched the Teen Mom franchise back in the day, you likely remember Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer quite well. The bubbly South Dakota native actually started out on 16 and Pregnant, where viewers watched her face an uncertain future and an even more uncertain relationship with her baby's father, Adam Lind.
Teen Mom Amber Portwood ready to quit MTV show after 14 years as she copes with losing custody of son James, 4
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood is ready to quit the MTV show after 14 years on air as she copes with losing custody of her son, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. One source told The U.S. Sun that Amber, 32, has even told friends she's already said goodbye to the long-running MTV series.
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
ETOnline.com
Christina Hall and Husband Josh on Their New HGTV Show and What They're Keeping 'Sacred' (Exclusive)
Christina Hall is going down south for her new HGTV series, Christina in the Country. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Christina and her husband, Josh, about their new show and what the newlyweds plan to keep off camera. "Well, I grew up going to my grandparents' farm, and those are...
Jana Kramer + Mike Caussin’s ‘Fresh Start’ Nashville Home for Sale After Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood. Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City...
Diana Jenkins Exits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season Amid ‘High Risk’ Pregnancy
Another one bites the dust. Diana Jenkins announced that she is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — just days after costar Lisa Rinna revealed she is also leaving the Bravo series. “Hi everybody ... As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” Jenkins, 50, […]
