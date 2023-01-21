PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department and a number of surrounding agencies battled a commercial structure fire Friday afternoon. Around 4PM they were called to 1100 block of North 6th Street for a one story building showing heavy smoke and fire. Authorities raised the alarm to the box level and brought in five other area fire departments and two other EMS services. No injuries were reported, and the fire damaged a shop area and manufacturing room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO