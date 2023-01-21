Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 02:45:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow will occur south of Black Rapids. North of Black Rapids snow amounts will be 3 to 6 inches. Windy conditions with blowing and drifting snow will occur north of Black Rapids.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected, with water levels between 3 and 4 feet above normal tides, or 2 to 3 feet mean higher high water. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
