Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding expected, with water levels between 3 and 4 feet above normal tides, or 2 to 3 feet mean higher high water. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

CAMERON PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO