Dad goes viral after threatening to leave family group chat: ‘I can’t keep up with the pressure’

A Pennsylvania family’s group text chain is going viral after a daughter shared her father’s hilarious “exit.”

“I can’t keep up with the pressure of always having to lol or like or heart everyone’s random thoughts , pics and amusements,” Dr. Thomas D’Orazio wrote in the screenshots shared on Twitter.

“For all future texts: I love them, laugh at them, or like them, unless it’s bad, then I dislike them. In perpetuity,” he continued. “I can’t live with this pressure. I’m out.”

The Jan. 16 tweet from his 23-year-old daughter Allison D’Orazio – who has more than 11,000 followers – now has more than 422,000 likes and 34,000 retweets. It’s been viewed over 14 million times.

Three days later, she wrote that her dad had “said he ironically has a million texts to reply to now.”

She also shared additional screenshots from the “Rawrrrr” chain with texts from her parents, a TikTok link and dog pictures.

My dad seriously sent this to our family groupchat im crying pic.twitter.com/em70wVKHti — snakel3t (@snakel3t) January 17, 2023

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” D’Orazio – who is a graduate student – said that she, her mom Amy and her 19-year-old sister Alexa had been sending article links and photos in the thread.

“He just loves to engage and interact so he felt pressured to like every single thing or react to every single thing that we sent, and at the end of the day, that’s when he sent that message,” she explained.

However, her ophthalmologist father did not actually leave the group chat.

“He’s introverted but loves us,” she told the show. “He would be happy if we were his only friends and his whole life. I knew he was joking.”

Now, after the tweet blew up, her father is still joking.

“He was like, ‘Oh great, now people are going to expect me to be funny all the time,'” said Allison. “And he said, ‘Now that’s an LOL.'”