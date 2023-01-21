Read full article on original website
Related
Israel's Netanyahu says contested judicial overhaul would strengthen economy
JERUSALEM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday remained steadfast in his stance that a plan by his new right-wing government to overhaul the judiciary, which has come under increasing criticism, would not harm the country's economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians during new violence
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab a soldier in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, while a Palestinian teenager was shot dead after brandishing what Israeli police said was a fake pistol during an operation in east Jerusalem, according to Palestinian officials.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reacts to Russia's response following Germany's announcement that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
kalkinemedia.com
Organization of American States backs Peru's president as protests mount
(Adds president comments) Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States' permanent council expressed its "full support" for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday, following weeks of anti-government protests that have left dozens dead. Attending virtually, Boluarte told the council meeting in Washington that she had asked Peru's Congress...
kalkinemedia.com
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the...
kalkinemedia.com
Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's Lula eyes trade deal between Mercosur and China
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and China. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its own with China, which would undermine the Mercosur customs union, Lula said he agreed with the need to modernize and "open" Mercosur to other regions. He said the long-due Mercosur accord with the European Union must be completed urgently. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Anthony Boadle)
kalkinemedia.com
Tanzania's opposition leader returns after 5 years in exile
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has arrived home after five years in exile, three weeks after the country’s president lifted a ban on opposition rallies. He arrived at the main Julius Nyerere International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and was received by opposition party officials...
kalkinemedia.com
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine forces pull back from Donbas town after onslaught
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have conducted an organized retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbas, an official said Wednesday, in what is a rare but modest battlefield triumph for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion that began almost 11 months ago.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
kalkinemedia.com
Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
kalkinemedia.com
Two British aid workers were killed during Ukraine evacuation
LONDON (Reuters) -British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry's family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has...
kalkinemedia.com
Ukrainian officials dismissed in Zelenskiy's biggest shake-up of war
KYIV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A slew of senior officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine's biggest political shake-up of the war so far that Kyiv said showed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in tune with his public following corruption allegations. A long-running battle against corruption in Ukraine has taken on...
kalkinemedia.com
Kyiv targets graft as Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A high-level shakeup in the Ukrainian government cost nearly a dozen senior officials their jobs, as the country's president sought Tuesday to root out entrenched corruption while conducting the fight against Russia's invasion. The crackdown came as Poland formally requested permission from Germany to transfer...
kalkinemedia.com
Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
CAIRO (AP) — An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from The Middle East. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
kalkinemedia.com
Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters in northeastern Syria launched an operation Wednesday against suspected Islamic State militants in the area in retaliation for an attack by the extremist group there last month, according to a statement. Syrian Democratic Forces said they raided “dozens of potential points and hideouts”...
Comments / 0