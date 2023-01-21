Read full article on original website
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg – live reaction
Minute-by-minute report: Scott Murray has all the latest as United visit the City Ground in the League Cup last four
kalkinemedia.com
Soccer-Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United, say experts
(Reuters) - Chelsea's record sale last year has proved to the Glazer family that now is the right time to sell Manchester United, industry experts told Reuters, with any deal for the Premier League club having the potential to be the biggest in sporting history. British billionaire and long-time United...
kalkinemedia.com
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
