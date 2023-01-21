Read full article on original website
Related
South Park's Trey Parker Doesn't Want To Offend Anyone
After airing for 26 seasons on Comedy Central, "South Park" may be the biggest and most successful franchise that the network has ever had. With only animated sitcoms like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" boasting the same kind of longevity, it looks like Trey Parker and Matt Stone's seminal, cutting-edge flavor of satire is in pretty good company.
John Wayne Wanted to Be Remembered by 1 Meaningful Mexican Spanish Phrase
'Red River' actor John Wayne once used a Mexican Spanish phrase that he thought best represented the life that he lived and the legacy that he left behind.
‘Fairyland’ Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft
Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
Whatever Happened To S.E. Hinton After The Outsiders' Success?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ponyboy, Sodapop, and Two-Bit. They're names that are familiar to book lovers and movie buffs alike. Each name belongs to a memorable character in S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel "The Outsiders," which would later captivate moviegoers in 1983. The film and...
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Critics Heap Praise On Harrison Ford And Jason Segel Series Shrinking Ahead Of Its Release
After Apple TV+ forged ahead with the therapist-driven true story "The Shrink Next Door," the streaming platform is at it again. Instead of Paul Rudd's unethical and insidious portrayal of Dr. Ike, "Shrinking" takes therapy in the opposite direction. Created by "Scrubs" producer Bill Lawrence, the series is a comedic look at one of the worst things a person can go through (via Deadline). Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist who struggles with grief after the untimely death of his wife. Processing his emotions while seeing his patients seems like a recipe for disaster, but it has interesting consequences.
Chris Pine Praises Dungeons & Dragons' Filmmakers For Their 'Samurai' Minds
Some media takes to the big screen like a fish to water. It's essentially impossible, for instance, to imagine the current movie landscape without the influence of comic books, and video games have proven to be ripe for adaptation as well. Movies based on board games, for whatever reason, have always been a hard sell — either utterly forgettable ("Ouija Board," anyone?) or financial failures that only gain cult status years later.
Who Plays Jay From That '90s Show?
"That '90s Show" is the sequel series fans didn't know they needed from "That '70s Show." Naturally, "That '70s Show" ended on New Year's Eve 1979 with Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) seeming to reignite their relationship. Apparently, they managed to make things work over the years because 15 years later, they have a daughter by the name of Leia (Callie Haverda), who decides to spend the summer of 1995 at her grandparents' house in Point Place, Wisconsin.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Poker Face Before
Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
Collider
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0