After Apple TV+ forged ahead with the therapist-driven true story "The Shrink Next Door," the streaming platform is at it again. Instead of Paul Rudd's unethical and insidious portrayal of Dr. Ike, "Shrinking" takes therapy in the opposite direction. Created by "Scrubs" producer Bill Lawrence, the series is a comedic look at one of the worst things a person can go through (via Deadline). Jason Segel stars as Jimmy, a therapist who struggles with grief after the untimely death of his wife. Processing his emotions while seeing his patients seems like a recipe for disaster, but it has interesting consequences.

