ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announces funding for student substance abuse programs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMilk_0kMmb7VU00

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that more than $3 million in funds have been awarded to nine colleges and universities across the state to increase access to support and recovery services for students struggling with substance abuse.

According to a release from the department, the new funding will help address a growing need for behavioral health care access for young adults and follows the department’s plan to improve behavioral health and resilience across the state.

Collegiate Recovery Programs (CRPs) have been around for over four decades and were developed in response to the growth in drug and alcohol abuse among teenagers and young adults. The programs provide educational opportunities and services in a supportive environment that promotes personal accountability while attending private or public colleges and universities.

NCDHHS Director of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Services Kelly Crosbie says the program will be able to support young adults during a critical time in their lives.

“College can be very stressful, especially for young adults struggling with substance use or mental health issues,” said Crosbie. “These programs provide an educational opportunity alongside recovery support to ensure students do not have to sacrifice one for the other.”

Campuses will use the funds to build and integrate comprehensive collegiate recovery programs that provide students access to drug- and alcohol-free safe spaces for them to live, study, and socialize, as well as peer mentoring and other support during their recovery journey.

In 2015, the NCDHHS named the program a priority, and funding has been provided to colleges and universities since. In 2021, $873,760 in program funding was divided to help serve around 320 students.

The nine colleges and universities that will receive program funding are:

• Appalachian State University (expansion programming), Boone: $262,549

• Elizabeth City State University (expansion programming), Elizabeth City $400,000

• Elon University (new program); Elon: $257,576

• Fayetteville State University (expansion programming), Fayetteville $399,090

• High Point University (new program), High Point $797,807

• Mars Hill University (new program), Mars Hill $75,770

• Methodist University (new program), Fayetteville $514,093

• University of North Carolina (expansion programming), Chapel Hill $130,700

• University of North Carolina (expansion programming), Greensboro $394,727

Students are encouraged to reach out to their school’s counseling center for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VAqa_0kMmb7VU00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
asheville.com

Western North Carolina Charitable Giving Program Expands in 2023

In its seventh year of providing support for local nonprofits, the Horizon Heat and Air Charitable Giving Program is pleased to announce they have rebranded and expanded for 2023. The program is now the Work with Heart Charitable Giving Program and is adding three new partners: local companies Boyd Automotive,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March

In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch

The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch. The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Police chess club. Marines...
LOUISIANA STATE
mynews13.com

UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
ednc.org

Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’

Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
islandfreepress.org

Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application

The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons

A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy