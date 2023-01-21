ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Oduro’s 24 lead George Mason over Rhode Island 79-72

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 24 points as George Mason beat Rhode Island 79-72 on Saturday.

Oduro also had 14 rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). De’Von Cooper was 6 of 9 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 20 points. Victor Bailey Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Brayon Freeman led the way for the Rams (6-13, 2-5) with 25 points and two steals. Rhode Island also got 14 points and four steals from Brandon Weston. In addition, Ishmael Leggett finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

George Mason led 41-26 at halftime, with Oduro racking up 10 points. George Mason turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 69-59 lead with 5:51 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

