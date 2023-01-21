Read full article on original website
Watch: Young Thug Allegedly Caught Being Given Percocet in Courtroom
Young Thug, currently standing trial for RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges was allegedly caught accepting drugs from a co-defendant, Kahlieff Adams during a court proceeding according to WSB-TV. Prosecutors in the case have presented evidence to the judge in the form of video footage allegedly showing the...
Jesus Take The Wheel: Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet By Co-Defendant In Courtoom– Lawyer Claims He Had No Clue What Was Handed Over
Young Thug reportedly handed Percocet in open court by co-defendant, lawyer says he had no clue what was handed to him.
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court
The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest
A federal judge awarded $1.5 million to an Atlanta trans woman who spent six months in jail after being detained on false drug accusations in October 2015. A transgender lady named Ju'Zema Goldring was walking by herself when she was mistakenly detained by two Atlanta police officers. In her handbag, the officers discovered a stress ball that contained an unidentified chemical. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested her for cocaine trafficking even though a narcotics test revealed no signs of unlawful drug use.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
XXXTentacion Judge Allows Motion to Reveal How Much Money X’s Mom Received After His Death
The attorney for one of the men accused of being involved in the killing of XXXTentacion has reportedly successfully argued that the rapper's mother should have to disclose how much money she received after her son's death. On Monday (Jan. 9), a hearing was held for three of the four...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Tells Drug Addicts To Quit Fentanyl In 2023: 'Go Back To Crack'
Boosie Badazz is kicking off the new year by advising his fans about drug use and the rise in deaths due to fentanyl. The Louisiana native hopped on Twitter on Sunday (January 1) to denounce the use of fentanyl in honor of all the people that have lost their lives to the drug. According to Boosie, if drug addicts need their fix, they should go back to crack, which he thinks is a better alternative.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Co-Defendant Reportedly 'Tased Several Times' Following Drug Deal In Court
Young Thug co-defendant Kahlieff Adams, who was accused of passing drugs to the rapper in court, was “tased several times,” a YSL defense attorney has claimed. According to WSB-TV, attorney Surinder K. Chadha Jimenez, who represents one of Thug and Adams’ 12 other co-defendants, filed a motion on Friday (January 20) detailing what happened after the alleged drug exchange on Wednesday (January 18).
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna
The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
Video Shows Young Thug Conduct ‘Hand-To-Hand’ Drug Deal In Court, Reporter Says
A video from jury selection for Young Thug's RICO trial allegedly shows the rapper and his co-defendant conducting a drug deal in court. The post Video Shows Young Thug Conduct ‘Hand-To-Hand’ Drug Deal In Court, Reporter Says appeared first on NewsOne.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
americanmilitarynews.com
Illegal immigrant gets 5 life sentences for murdering three Americans
An illegal immigrant received five consecutive life sentences on Friday for the brutal 2018 murder of three Americans. The illegal immigrant murderer previously dodged deportation as a recipient of the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program. Mexican national Luis Perek, 27, shot and killed his former roommates Steven...
Man Charged with Takeoff’s Murder Released on $1 Million Bond
After posting a one million dollar bond, Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff, has been released from jail. The 33-year-old suspect secured his release on Wednesday (January 4) until his murder trial begins. Clark’s legal team had the amount reduced, arguing in a December 28 hearing that the original bond of two million dollars was “excessive.”
WATCH: TikTok captures Texas jail inmates escape from police
'Give me a ride,' the inmate asked one person.
HipHopDX.com
Young Greatness: Man Convicted Of Rapper’s Murder
Young Greatness‘ murder case has seen its second conviction, as the man accused of orchestrating his fatal shooting was found guilty of second-degree murder. According to New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL, a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for Donald Reaux on Thursday evening (January 19), nearly four years to the date since Reaux’s arrest. He was initially arrested on January 16, 2019 and booked on charges of accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
