Boosie Badazz is kicking off the new year by advising his fans about drug use and the rise in deaths due to fentanyl. The Louisiana native hopped on Twitter on Sunday (January 1) to denounce the use of fentanyl in honor of all the people that have lost their lives to the drug. According to Boosie, if drug addicts need their fix, they should go back to crack, which he thinks is a better alternative.

