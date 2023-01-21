ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Watch: Young Thug Allegedly Caught Being Given Percocet in Courtroom

Young Thug, currently standing trial for RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges was allegedly caught accepting drugs from a co-defendant, Kahlieff Adams during a court proceeding according to WSB-TV. Prosecutors in the case have presented evidence to the judge in the form of video footage allegedly showing the...
Vibe

YSL Rapper Yak Gotti’s Mother Arrested After Allegedly Sneaking Tobacco In Court

The mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti, legal name Deamonte Kendrick, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 18) after allegedly smuggling tobacco products into the courtroom. WSB-TV reported Latasha Kendrick was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail on one count of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Offers Update On Young Thug Amid RICO ChargesYoung Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet Pill In CourtFunk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays According to the news outlet, Kendrick claims not to have known the rolling papers and tobacco products were hidden in a bag of clothing she intended to...
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Westland Daily

Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest

A federal judge awarded $1.5 million to an Atlanta trans woman who spent six months in jail after being detained on false drug accusations in October 2015. A transgender lady named Ju'Zema Goldring was walking by herself when she was mistakenly detained by two Atlanta police officers. In her handbag, the officers discovered a stress ball that contained an unidentified chemical. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested her for cocaine trafficking even though a narcotics test revealed no signs of unlawful drug use.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Tells Drug Addicts To Quit Fentanyl In 2023: 'Go Back To Crack'

Boosie Badazz is kicking off the new year by advising his fans about drug use and the rise in deaths due to fentanyl. The Louisiana native hopped on Twitter on Sunday (January 1) to denounce the use of fentanyl in honor of all the people that have lost their lives to the drug. According to Boosie, if drug addicts need their fix, they should go back to crack, which he thinks is a better alternative.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Co-Defendant Reportedly 'Tased Several Times' Following Drug Deal In Court

Young Thug co-defendant Kahlieff Adams, who was accused of passing drugs to the rapper in court, was “tased several times,” a YSL defense attorney has claimed. According to WSB-TV, attorney Surinder K. Chadha Jimenez, who represents one of Thug and Adams’ 12 other co-defendants, filed a motion on Friday (January 20) detailing what happened after the alleged drug exchange on Wednesday (January 18).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna

The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy

Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Illegal immigrant gets 5 life sentences for murdering three Americans

An illegal immigrant received five consecutive life sentences on Friday for the brutal 2018 murder of three Americans. The illegal immigrant murderer previously dodged deportation as a recipient of the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program. Mexican national Luis Perek, 27, shot and killed his former roommates Steven...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
American Songwriter

Man Charged with Takeoff’s Murder Released on $1 Million Bond

After posting a one million dollar bond, Patrick Xavier Clark, the man charged with the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff, has been released from jail. The 33-year-old suspect secured his release on Wednesday (January 4) until his murder trial begins. Clark’s legal team had the amount reduced, arguing in a December 28 hearing that the original bond of two million dollars was “excessive.”
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Young Greatness: Man Convicted Of Rapper’s Murder

Young Greatness‘ murder case has seen its second conviction, as the man accused of orchestrating his fatal shooting was found guilty of second-degree murder. According to New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL, a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for Donald Reaux on Thursday evening (January 19), nearly four years to the date since Reaux’s arrest. He was initially arrested on January 16, 2019 and booked on charges of accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

