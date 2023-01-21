Jets mock draft tracker 1.0

We’re already knee-deep into mock draft season across the media and already some interesting names are popping up as options for the Jets at No. 13. Here, we’ll do a quick roundup of some of the recent mock drafts to start getting an idea of where people think the Jets could be leaning as we head into the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft, the Jets land one of the key cogs that helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles. Jones is a great athlete and could finally help sure up the left tackle position for the Jets.

Jones is very athletic and powerful. He can create movement in the run game and his ability to recover in pass pro is impressive. The Jets need to keep throwing resources at the offensive line.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Jones, Paris Johnson Jr. will also be among the hot commodities at offensive tackle in April and likely another name that will strongly be linked to the Jets in the draft process, as he is here by Chris Trapasso from CBS.

Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Doug Engle-USA TODAY NETWORK

Now this is an interesting pick. All the talk is that the Jets will go after a veteran quarterback in free agency. Not so much in terms of drafting one in the first round, but that’s the direction Ryan Wilson of CBS goes here, taking a quarterback that is going to be hotly debated during the draft process. Richardson is raw, but extremely athletic and toolsy.

Typically, NFL teams give QBs taken in the first round three years to prove themselves. It sure feels like Zach Wilson, who was benched for Chris Streveler in Week 17, may not be long for the Jets, no matter what coach Robert Saleh might say publicly. And if that is, in fact, the case, Richardson would be worth considering here. He is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he’s short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Not much talk yet about the defensive side of the ball early in the draft, but safety is absolutely a need going forward and Branch is shaping up to be a really good one, at the very least. In this mock from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the top three offensive tackles are all off the board, so the Jets “settle” for an athletic, versatile defender that can play both safety and in the nickel.

One of the best defensive players in the draft, Brian Branch was the linchpin of Nick Saban’s defense in Tuscaloosa, and his versatility as a nickel or safety will translate well to the pro game. Although he doesn’t have ideal size, Branch is outstanding in coverage and a strong tackler.

Joe Broback, Pro Football Network - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A cornerback? In the first round? Crazier things have happened in the draft and maybe the Jets will consider strengthening a strength and creating a Sauce/Ringo combination, as Joe Broback of Pro Football Network does. This almost sounds like their own version of The Beatles.