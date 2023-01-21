Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists
Metro Detroiters and hair professionals recommend these seven local beauty spots for everything from Box Braids to Havana Twists The post BLAC LIST: Best Salons in Metro Detroit To Get Braids and Twists appeared first on BLAC Media.
onedetroitpbs.org
The history of HOT 107.5 WGPR, Michigan’s first Black-owned FM radio station
When hip hop aficionados want to listen to their favorite music in Southeast Michigan, where do they turn? They can turn the radio dial to HOT 107.5 WGPR FM, Detroit’s only all-hip-hop radio station. But the radio station wasn’t always playing the latest hip hop hits. In celebration...
Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all
The owner changed her mind and is expanding the business with cooking classes and an apprenticeship program
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
2023 Restaurant of the Year Classic voting is now open
Last week, metro Detroit diners from the city to the suburbs submitted hundreds of nominations for the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic — readers’ choice edition. Free Press editors sifted through your nominations to learn about the longtime establishments that have been serving their communities for a decade or longer. We read stories about a deli churning out quality sandwiches for 65 years, a century-old Coney Island that has become...
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Detroit News
What's different about CBS News Detroit's TV broadcast, launching Monday evening
Metro Detroit has a new television news show starting Monday night. Announced last year, WWJ-TV (Channel 62) has launched CBS News Detroit as a “streaming-first” news platform that, starting Monday, will also air on television and streaming weeknights at 6 and 11 p.m. After the first 30 minutes on-air, the newscasts continue on the streaming side of the platform on the website and the CBS News app.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
Missing Detroit man left with unknown woman in blue Ford Explorer back in December
Police are asking for tips from the public in the case of a man who disappeared late last year in Detroit. He left with an unknown woman in a 1999 blue Ford Explorer.
The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time
Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on Screen
Detroit, the largest city in the state of Michigan, has a rich history and diverse culture that has made it a popular setting for many TV shows. From family comedies to coming-of-age dramas, Detroit has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 2