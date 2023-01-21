CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Bears returned to competition with a strong showing at the NFC #2 Sunday at Boston College and finished the day with a 5-1 mark. Brown took wins over Dartmouth (21-7), Boston College (15-12), MIT (15-12), Vassar (19-8), and Drew (21-6) while narrowly falling to Tufts, 15-12. "It was a valiant day of fencing for our women's team today at the Northeastern Fencing Conference #2," said head coachAlex Ripa. "Even without all three of our sabre starters, women's fencing came away with only a single defeat against Tufts. I was amazed to see so many newer fencers rise to the challenge and represent Brown with so much heart and class!"

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO