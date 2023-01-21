ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contello Named GEC Gymnast of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – For the second straight week, a Brown gymnast has been honored with a weekly award from the Gymnastics East Conference as senior Abby Contello has been named the league's Gymnast of the Week, as announced on Wednesday. Contello set season-highs in all three of her events...
Women's Fencing Finishes 5-1 at NFC #2

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Bears returned to competition with a strong showing at the NFC #2 Sunday at Boston College and finished the day with a 5-1 mark. Brown took wins over Dartmouth (21-7), Boston College (15-12), MIT (15-12), Vassar (19-8), and Drew (21-6) while narrowly falling to Tufts, 15-12. "It was a valiant day of fencing for our women's team today at the Northeastern Fencing Conference #2," said head coachAlex Ripa. "Even without all three of our sabre starters, women's fencing came away with only a single defeat against Tufts. I was amazed to see so many newer fencers rise to the challenge and represent Brown with so much heart and class!"
JJ Addison named Associate Head Coach for men's and women's water polo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Head Coaching Chair for Water Polo, Felix Mercado, has announced that JJ Addison has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Addison has been with the men's and women's water polo programs at Brown since 2016-17 and had helped guide the Bears to the sustained success the programs continue to have.
Tzou Competes at Junior World Cup in Spain

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University women's fencing freshman Alexandra Tzou represented the United States at the 2023 Junior World Cup, held in Segovia, Spain last weekend. Tzou helped the United States sabre squad finish third among eight nations. Turkey captured the gold medal with France taking the silver. Among...
Brown Athletics Joins Coca-Cola® Title IX Challenge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University Athletics will be vying for the title of "Best Women's Sports Fans in the country" in partnership with Coca-Cola and Togethxr. In celebration of 50 years of Title IX, Coca-Cola and Togethxr are celebration women's collegiate sports by promoting attendance at women's sporting events.
Women's soccer has five named NEWISA All-New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Five members of the Brown women's soccer team have been named to the New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association's All-New England teams, as announced by the association. Seniors Brittany Raphino, Ava Seelenfreund, and Kayla Duran were named to the First Team, while junior Jessica Hinton and...
