From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Pennsylvania woman charged in chainsaw murder of elderly parents

A Pennsylvania woman allegedly murdered her parents and dismembered their bodies with a chainsaw, according to authorities.Police say that Verity Beck, 43, killed her mother and father at the home she shared with them in Montgomery County.District Attorney Kevin Steele said that police discovered 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck in their Jenkintown home on Tuesday. The alarm was raised after the couple’s son visited the property and found a body hidden under a blanket.Police say that when he confronted the suspect, she told him that things at the home had “been bad”, according to WPVI.The brother returned to...
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending investigations

The Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that it will not share information about ongoing investigations as the GOP vows to probe actions from the Biden administration.  “Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting…
The Supreme Court Justices Have As Much Contempt For Each Other As The Rest Of America Has For Them

Things aren’t great at One First Street. After a majority of the Supreme Court thumbed its nose at precedent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, there’s been a bit of a downward spiral. The Court’s public approval rating is in the toilet and justices themselves are questioning the legitimacy of the institution. And not some gentle prodding. Nope! See, after Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate, Elena Kagan gave a speech pretty much in a direct response to Roberts, admitting just how bad things are.
