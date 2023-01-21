Read full article on original website
Repealing Georgia's CON requirement will improve healthcare, panel says
(The Center Square) — When Katie Chubb wanted to open a new birthing center in Augusta, she wasn't surprised the local community would support the new service. Rather, it was who opposed it: three local hospitals. To open her center, she needed a so-called certificate of need, state approval...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
How Much Cash Should You Have Stashed for a Medical Emergency?
No one wants to have a medical emergency, but unfortunately they're not uncommon. If you or a family member find yourself in this position, you want to make sure you can foot the bill for the best...
$794,472 GS grant will be used to boost businesses in underserved areas
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $794,472 grant to the Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation in Statesboro to connect businesses in underserved areas of Georgia with the technical assistance they need to grow and thrive. This grant will allow Georgia Southern...
