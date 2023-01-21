Read full article on original website
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
A Professional Artist Spent 100 Hours Working On This Book Cover Image, Only To Be Accused Of Using AI
The artist known as Ben Moran said they were unjustly suspended from r/Art for posting their piece there.
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
hypebeast.com
Japanese and British Subcultures Collide in Sage Nation's FW23 Collection
Emerging London-based label Sage Nation has just presented its latest menswear offering that continues its journey into creating a staple wardrobe for all. The brand is grounded in timelessness, consistently encapsulating every collection in “Balance, Perspective, and Purpose.” The label pushes practicality to the forefront and keeps its design language simple, allowing impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring to speak for itself.
Art collector insists DIA has stolen Van Gogh painting, demands immediate return
A legal tug of war over a painting is heating up in federal court, where a Brazilian art collector is trying to force the Detroit Institute of Arts to surrender a painting that he maintains was stolen before it wound up on the museum's wall. The DIA maintains the painting was never reported stolen, and argues it is immune from seizure under a federal law — though the art collector's lawyer says the DIA is "misguided" about...
Inside an Art Connoisseur’s Carefully Calibrated Paris Pied-à-Terre
There are many remarkable things in this Parisian pied-à-terre—a Jean Royère cocktail table, a pair of Diego Giacometti bronze Pommeaux de Canne armchairs, lighting by Paavo Tynell and Max Ingrand, a Carlo Scarpa dining table, and stellar artworks by the likes of Andy Warhol, John Baldessari, and Max Ernst, including an iron-and-wood sculpture by the last enigmatically entitled A Microbe Seen Through a Temperament.
Apartment Therapy
This TikToker Shows How to Turn Thrift Store Ceramic Figurines Into Dark Academia Bronze Statues
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Collection
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
Museum wants lawsuit over van Gogh painting to be dismissed
The lawsuit says Gustavo Soter of Brazil purchased the work in 2017 for $3.7 million, but a "third party" took the work, and it was considered missing for six years.
Detroit News
Van Gogh painting's ownership under scrutiny in court today
A federal judge Thursday could order an allegedly stolen painting by Vincent van Gogh be removed from the Detroit Institute of Arts and given to its purported owner in Brazil while a civil lawsuit is pending over the long-term fate of a mysterious piece of art. U.S. District Judge George...
‘Invisible Beauty’ to Have World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival
Invisible Beauty is the story of Bethann Hardison, a fashion revolutionary who has been on the front lines of racial justice in her industry for over five decades. Through her life journey as a pioneering Black model, modeling agent and activist, the film explores race, beauty and representation. Directing in...
Historic Hispanic masterpieces, freaky ceramics and London’s bloody rites – the week in art
Goya, medieval Al-Andalus and the New World all feature in this treasure chest. Royal Academy, London, from 21 January to 10 April. Paintings as raw as the streets, scoured with blackness and hung with relics, by this Catalan modernist. Timothy Taylor, London, until 4 March. Redd Ekks. Freakily imaginative ceramics...
mitziemee.com
The Story Behind the Sok Sabai Sarong Tote Bag
I usually stay at Kanary’s homestay when I am in Phnom Penh, and on the ground floor in her house, CWSG has a small shop, where you can buy some of the things the group has made. I noticed some tote bags in a beautiful fabric, that did not...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Whimsical Bakelite Jewels In Bonhams Curated Curiosities Sale
The Roaring ’20s brought about many things—flappers, jazz bands, bathtub gin, and all-new jewelry category: Bakelite. A type of plastic that could be easily manipulated, mass-produced, and mimics real metals and stones, Bakelite was an accessible way for the spirited women of the time to add vibrancy—and some humor—to their wardrobes. Soon enough, it became the material of choice for prominent jewelry and fashion designers including Coco Chanel (who introduced her own line of Bakelite accessories in Paris in 1925) and Elsa Schiaparelli, among others.
Charity raises £10,000 from Cartier watch found in donations bag
The British Heart Foundation has sold a gold Cartier watch for almost £10,000 on auction site eBay, after it turned up in a bag of donations handed in at a shop in Hounslow, west London. The 18 carat Tank Française watch, favoured by celebrities such as Michelle Obama and...
LEGO’s Latest Art Set Features This Iconic Japanese Print
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of the world’s most popular artworks has appeared on all sorts of merchandise such as prints, shirts, and mugs. Now, it’s a LEGO set too.
Melanie Grant Appointed New Executive Director of the Responsible Jewellery Council
The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the world’s leading sustainability standard-setting organization for the jewellery and watch industry, today appointed Melanie Grant as its new executive director. A celebrated thinker, writer, and curator, Ms. Grant brings more than 20 years of experience in the watch and jewellery industry’s biggest and...
