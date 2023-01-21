ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ARTnews

Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Upworthy

New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
TEXAS STATE
hypebeast.com

Japanese and British Subcultures Collide in Sage Nation's FW23 Collection

Emerging London-based label Sage Nation has just presented its latest menswear offering that continues its journey into creating a staple wardrobe for all. The brand is grounded in timelessness, consistently encapsulating every collection in “Balance, Perspective, and Purpose.” The label pushes practicality to the forefront and keeps its design language simple, allowing impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring to speak for itself.
The Detroit Free Press

Art collector insists DIA has stolen Van Gogh painting, demands immediate return

A legal tug of war over a painting is heating up in federal court, where a Brazilian art collector is trying to force the Detroit Institute of Arts to surrender a painting that he maintains was stolen before it wound up on the museum's wall. The DIA maintains the painting was never reported stolen, and argues it is immune from seizure under a federal law — though the art collector's lawyer says the DIA is "misguided" about...
DETROIT, MI
Architectural Digest

Inside an Art Connoisseur’s Carefully Calibrated Paris Pied-à-Terre

There are many remarkable things in this Parisian pied-à-terre—a Jean Royère cocktail table, a pair of Diego Giacometti bronze Pommeaux de Canne armchairs, lighting by Paavo Tynell and Max Ingrand, a Carlo Scarpa dining table, and stellar artworks by the likes of Andy Warhol, John Baldessari, and Max Ernst, including an iron-and-wood sculpture by the last enigmatically entitled A Microbe Seen Through a Temperament.
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
Detroit News

Van Gogh painting's ownership under scrutiny in court today

A federal judge Thursday could order an allegedly stolen painting by Vincent van Gogh be removed from the Detroit Institute of Arts and given to its purported owner in Brazil while a civil lawsuit is pending over the long-term fate of a mysterious piece of art. U.S. District Judge George...
DETROIT, MI
mitziemee.com

The Story Behind the Sok Sabai Sarong Tote Bag

I usually stay at Kanary’s homestay when I am in Phnom Penh, and on the ground floor in her house, CWSG has a small shop, where you can buy some of the things the group has made. I noticed some tote bags in a beautiful fabric, that did not...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

The Whimsical Bakelite Jewels In Bonhams Curated Curiosities Sale

The Roaring ’20s brought about many things—flappers, jazz bands, bathtub gin, and all-new jewelry category: Bakelite. A type of plastic that could be easily manipulated, mass-produced, and mimics real metals and stones, Bakelite was an accessible way for the spirited women of the time to add vibrancy—and some humor—to their wardrobes. Soon enough, it became the material of choice for prominent jewelry and fashion designers including Coco Chanel (who introduced her own line of Bakelite accessories in Paris in 1925) and Elsa Schiaparelli, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

LEGO’s Latest Art Set Features This Iconic Japanese Print

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of the world’s most popular artworks has appeared on all sorts of merchandise such as prints, shirts, and mugs. Now, it’s a LEGO set too.
