Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Related
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON MAKES SLICK PASS TO SET UP OWEN POWER FOR FIRST CAREER OT WINNER (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Sabres win streak was extended to three on Monday night as they opened their four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars. In the extra frame, Sabres star Tage Thompson continued to show why he's one of the best players in the NHL this season, deking around Roope Hintz, then feeding it under his stick to a wide open Owen Power, who put it home for his first career overtime winner.
WKBW-TV
Owen Powers is a hero for Sabres in OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owen Power picked the perfect moment to score his first goal of the season. The rookie made it look easy under a minute into overtime against the Dallas Stars to lift his team to a 3-2 win on the road. It was a true team...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Buffalo Sabres Players Honored Local High Schools Before Game
For many high school hockey players, the dream is to play in the National Hockey League. While most of these players will never wear an NHL sweater on the ice for their favorite team, members of the Buffalo Sabres did the opposite. As they entered Keybank Center on Saturday, several...
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
wearebuffalo.net
Ryan Fitzpatrick Tailgates With Bills Fans in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals today at Highmark Stadium in the AFC's Divisional round. The game will determine who goes on to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. If the Bills win that game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta. If the Bengals win the game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills eliminated from playoffs with 27-10 loss to Cincinnati
ORCHARD PARK NY. (WKBW) — With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line, the Buffalo Bills were dominated in every facet of this game against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second consecutive season, the Bills season ends with a AFC Divisional round loss. Falling to the Bengals 27-10. The Bills won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Bengals offense the first possession of the game. Joe Burrow led a six-play, 79 yard drive that ended in a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati would open up a 7-0 lead as a result.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Micah Hyde Delivers Bittersweet News After Bills Season Ends
The Buffalo Bills lost to the AFC Divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. It was a game that Bills fans would like to forget but sadly, will not for a long time. The Bills have had signs they were not prepared for a game like this but it was still a bit of a shock to some fans, who were used to the Bills winning or close losses. This was different.
News 4 Buffalo
#Just4Fun: How many Bills games did you attend?
Were you often in the stands at Highmark Stadium this season?
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
Buffalo Gameday Recap: Bills get housed- what went wrong and what comes next
Thad and AJ dissect the biggest questions surrounding the team heading into the offseason
WKBW-TV
Bills offensive struggles snowball into underwhelming performance
ORCHARD PARK. (WKBW) — In their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's AFC Divisional round matchup, the Buffalo Bills offense never got into rhythm. And as head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged after the game. This team's success on that side of the ball starts up in the trenches.
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are playing their most important game of the season today, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 3 pm today on CBS. This is the first official meeting between the two teams since September of 2019. Their January...
atozsports.com
Bills bolster defense ahead of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their Divisional Round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, a couple of recent roster moves should bolster the team’s most favorable matchup in the game. On Saturday, the Bills elevated two defensive linemen from the practice squad; defensive tackle Eli Ankou and defensive end...
Comments / 0