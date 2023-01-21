Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde says Artur Beterbiev won’t take his “assault”
By Jack Tiernan: Anthony Yarde predicts that IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev won’t be able to take the “assault” he puts on him this Saturday night when he gets in range to begin landing his huge shots at the OVO Arena in London.
BoxingNews24.com
How does Andrade fare against the top super middleweight fighters?
By Alex Fesl: Following Demetrius Andrade’s most recent victory vs. Demond Nicholson at super middleweight, he now establishes himself as one of the top contenders at that weight. Looking ahead, how does the former junior middleweight and. middleweight champion compare to the elite 168 lb fighters?. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez begins training for May 6th fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez posted on social media video of him having his cast removed from his surgically repaired left hand and him beginning his training for his May 6th fight on Cinco de Mayo. Canelo will have to take it easy in training camp if he doesn’t want...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence beats Terence Crawford predicts Kenny Porter
By Chris Williams: Trainer Kenny Porter says Errol Spence Jr is too big for Terence Crawford and will defeat him once the two get around to finally fighting. Crawford bailed out of talks for a fight against (26-0, 21 KOs) late last year, choosing to play it safe, defending his WBO welterweight strap against David Avanesyan on December 10th, and knocking him out in six rounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Celebrity / Crossover Boxing: Follower or Fan?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: Boxing is a savage rite whose sole purpose is to render the opponent unconscious. Boxing is controlled cruelty. Blood, guts, sweated pain. Boxing is broken jaws, cracked teeth, busted eye sockets. And that’s just the good stuff. If boxing is an art form, the opponent’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Video: Did Lennox Lewis Have a Glass Jaw?
Lennox Lewis is widely viewed as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, and not without great reason. Lennox was a 3 time heavyweight champion, and his resume is an outstanding one, where he beat a who’s who of top heavyweight contenders over a fancy stretch from 1992 until 2003. Lennox also holds the distinction of being the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
BoxingNews24.com
Philly’s Gabe “King” Rosado & Dhafir “No Fear” Smith!
By Ken Hissner: What do these two Philly boxers Gabe “King” Rosado and Dhafir “No Fear” Smith have in common? You must beat them to enter the top 10 on many occasions. You cannot judge them by their records but by whom they fight which is tougher opposition than most contenders or shall I say pretenders do.
BoxingNews24.com
Liam Smith vs. Conor Benn doesn’t interest Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s not interested in matching his inactive welterweight Conor Benn against Liam Smith despite his impressive fourth round knockout upset of Chris Eubank Jr last Saturday night in Manchester, England. Hearn states that Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) is a middleweight without any...
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez Sr is going to get his son hurt
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis is warning Teofimo Lopez Sr that all the trash talk he’s been doing is going to get his son Teo hurt when he gets him in the ring to put a beating on him. Right now, it’s unclear whether Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) is...
BoxingNews24.com
“Joshua don’t want to fight me” – Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: The talented former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder reveals that Anthony Joshua has no intention of fighting him, and he doesn’t understand why fans are still asking about the two of them meeting inside the ring. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) points out...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison on March 12th for WBO interim 154-lb title in Australia
By Brian Webber: Tim Tszyu will be taking on former WBC 154-lb champion Tony Harrison for the interim WBO junior middleweight title on March 12th in Australia. The winner of the Tszyu – Harrison fight on March 12th will face undisputed champion Jermell Charlo after he’s physically able to return to action.
BoxingNews24.com
Amanda Serrano Preparing To Add To Her Legacy
By Vince D’Writer: Amanda Serrano is a seven-division world champion who has won nine major world titles, and on Saturday night February 4th Serrano hopes to add to her legacy as she will face Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed world featherweight championship, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez can earn Canelo fight by defeating Caleb Plant on March 25th
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says that a victory by David Benavidez over Caleb Plant on March 25th could be the “statement” needed for him to get the elusive fight he’s been longing for against Canelo Alvarez. Hearn isn’t sure whether Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will agree...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr says “Regis fight is not going to happen”
By Allan Fox: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son, Teo, won’t be fighting Regis Prograis next for his WBC light welterweight title because there’s no money in that fight. Teofimo Sr states that Top Rank will be giving Teo a fight in late April or early May as a tune-up before he challenges for a world title against the winner of the rematch between WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr’s team should be “concerned” about fighting Conor Benn says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s management team should have serious “concerns” about letting him fight Conor Benn after the way Liam Smith beat him, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Benn isn’t expected to be the next opponent for Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs), who appears to have...
BoxingNews24.com
Did Liam Smith Cheat Against Eubank Jr?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: If rumor were a river, would anyone find its source? The topography is vague, the maps suspect. You could get lost out there just looking. But everybody knows that what begins as a vague whisper often ends in a rumor river at high flood. A rumor...
BoxingNews24.com
Finalized: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin on April 1st at O2 Arena in London
By Sam Volz: Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and American Jermaine Franklin have finalized a deal to fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has decided to face one of the best heavyweights in the division in Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) for what is a tune-up of sorts to get him ready for what many feel is the real tune-up against the faded old veteran Dillian Whyte in stadium fight in July.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr needs an “extra recipe” to beat him
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr doesn’t possess enough elements to his game to defeat him when they fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator in their still-being-negotiated clash. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who is coming off a big first round knockout win over Robert Helenius,...
Comments / 0