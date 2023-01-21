Lutheran St. Charles handed Union’s boys basketball Wildcats their fourth loss in a row Wednesday night, 66-59. “We have had a tough stretch where some of those little things have been exposed against good teams,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “If we want to be a good team, we have to learn to do those things for 32 minutes. The good thing is that these things are fixable. We have to be locked in on them and continue to create better habits so that we can give ourselves a chance to win.”

UNION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO