Washington Missourian
Blue Jays sweep conference duo
Washington put multiple matches of breathing room between themselves and the competition Wednesday in a GAC Central tri-meet. Wrestling on Wentzville Liberty’s mats, Washington defeated Liberty, 51-27, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 51-30.
Washington Missourian
Wrestling Wildcats defeat St. Mary’s, fall to Sullivan
Union’s boys wrestlers forged a split in a boys wrestling tri-meet in Sullivan Wednesday. Union defeated St. Mary’s, 51-12, but fell to Sullivan, 55-24.
Washington Missourian
Union falls to LSC Cougars
Lutheran St. Charles handed Union’s boys basketball Wildcats their fourth loss in a row Wednesday night, 66-59. “We have had a tough stretch where some of those little things have been exposed against good teams,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “If we want to be a good team, we have to learn to do those things for 32 minutes. The good thing is that these things are fixable. We have to be locked in on them and continue to create better habits so that we can give ourselves a chance to win.”
Washington Missourian
Cardinal Ritter halts Knights in AAA showdown
Cardinal Ritter pulled away in the second half Tuesday night to prevail in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association showdown at St. Francis Borgia, winning 58-51. “The number of turnovers really hurt us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Missed free throws also hurt quite a bit. Their rebounding was strong. Cardinal Ritter is a very good team. Give them a lot of credit. However, this is a game we felt we could have won.”
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Pacific at Washington
Washington earned a home nonconference win Wednesday, Jan. 18, defeating Pacific, 61-54. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Linn holds off Lady Shamrocks
Linn captured a 20-point girls basketball win over New Haven Tuesday in Osage County, 55-35. Brenna Langenberg, fresh from her all-tournament team selection at the Union Tournament, scored 21 points to lead New Haven. She scored 10 of them in the fourth quarter.
Washington Missourian
Four schools split top All-Area football awards
Union, Washington, Hermann and Sullivan each claimed one of the top awards in the 2022 Missourian All-Area Football Team voting. A total of 20 coaches and media members participated in this year’s voting, which wrapped up earlier this week.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats bounce back with FRC win in New Haven
It didn’t take long for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to get back into the win column. Union, which finished second to Jefferson City in Saturday’s Union Tournament championship game, defeated New Haven on the road Monday, 49-40.
Washington Missourian
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
Washington Missourian
MLK Jr. celebration planned for Sunday afternoon at ECC
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, hosted by Neighbors United — Undoing Racism, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at East Central College in Union. The free event will be in the John Edson Anglin Performing Arts Center and open to the public.
Washington Missourian
Crews prepare for 'a pretty typical snowfall'
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin County and the surrounding area starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday. The snow is expected to begin accumulating around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue through noon on Wednesday. Washington is expected to receive more...
Washington Missourian
Commission allocates $2M for Union expressway project
Franklin County Commissioners voted Thursday to provide $2 million in federal stimulus money to the city of Union to construct the Union expressway project. The city is overseeing construction of the 0.7-mile roadway and bridge going from the eastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50, over the Bourbeuse River, to just north of the western intersection of the highways. The county is in charge of the construction of a roundabout at the northern intersection of the Union Expressway and Highway 47, near the existing intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road.
Washington Missourian
Wallis Companies' historic truck to be featured on television series
A Cuba-based petroleum and transportation business with locations in Franklin County will be featured on a television series beginning next week. Wallis Companies will be featured in three episodes of “Texas Metal,” a show on the Motor Trend network, with the first set to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Washington Missourian
Driver’s License testing location in Washington on the move
Driver’s license hopefuls will soon need to report to a new location in order to complete their driver’s test. Under an agreement approved by the Washington City Council on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver Exam Station will move from the Public Safety Building at 301 Jefferson St. to the Washington Town & Country fairground’s administration building. The change could take effect as soon as next Friday, Jan. 27.
Washington Missourian
Mailed tax payments still trickling in at collector's office
Nearly a week after the adjusted deadline for real estate and personal property tax payments, mail payments are still coming in to the Franklin County Collector’s office. Around $123 million of the $130 million owed to 67 entities the office collects for had been received, County Collector Doug Trentmann said.
