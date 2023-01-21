ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed

Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'

Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL playoff betting picks for divisional round

The NFL playoffs continue Saturday and Sunday with the divisional round. On Saturday, the two No. 1 seeds host their first postseason game after their bye. That gives us only four games in which we can make our bets. Below, I give my picks for the weekend — the winners,...
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress, his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL divisional round playoffs 2023 announcers: Who's calling games on FOX, CBS and NBC?

The 2023 NFL divisional round is here, with the eight teams remaining vying for a championship as they continue their march toward a possible Super Bowl berth. Woohoo!. There will be a bunch of TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday, and if you’re here, you might be wondering whose voices you’re hearing for whatever playoff game you’re watching at the moment.
WEEI Sports Radio

Tony Romo is getting exposed

Tony Romo struggled again during Bengals-Bills Sunday, as the CBS analyst offered little insight and a lot of gibberish. Six years into his announcing career, he’s getting exposed.

