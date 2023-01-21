Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed
Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans
What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job
Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Chris Cooley: 'Greg Roman is as good as it gets' in run-based offense
What does Chris Cooley think regarding the Washington Commanders search for a new offensive coordinator?. A guest Friday on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast, here are some of Cooley’s thoughts concerning the Commanders Offensive coordinator candidate, Greg Roman. “If you want to be a run-based team, I...
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
The Houston Texans completed an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. ... and J.J. Watt has taken a side.
NFL playoff betting picks for divisional round
The NFL playoffs continue Saturday and Sunday with the divisional round. On Saturday, the two No. 1 seeds host their first postseason game after their bye. That gives us only four games in which we can make our bets. Below, I give my picks for the weekend — the winners,...
3 stats that told the story of the NFL Divisional Round
A pair of seven-point triumphs, a decisive win by the defending AFC champions and a lopsided victory by NFC’s top seed summed up the Divisional Round. A year ago, home-field advantage didn’t mean much when it came to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. In 2021, the...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress, his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
NFL divisional round playoffs 2023 announcers: Who's calling games on FOX, CBS and NBC?
The 2023 NFL divisional round is here, with the eight teams remaining vying for a championship as they continue their march toward a possible Super Bowl berth. Woohoo!. There will be a bunch of TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday, and if you’re here, you might be wondering whose voices you’re hearing for whatever playoff game you’re watching at the moment.
NFL schedule: UPDATED playoffs matchups for AFC, NFC Championships | 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
And then there were four. Here’s a rundown of the latest matchups and results following the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15. 2....
Tony Romo is getting exposed
Tony Romo struggled again during Bengals-Bills Sunday, as the CBS analyst offered little insight and a lot of gibberish. Six years into his announcing career, he’s getting exposed.
