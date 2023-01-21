Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
DualSense Edge Review
Sony’s first official foray into the “pro” controller scene has finally arrived with the DualSense Edge, a $200 answer to Microsoft’s $180 Xbox Elite Series 2. Its design immediately feels familiar, but it comes standard with all the trappings you’d expect of a pro controller at this price: interchangeable back buttons, adjustable analog sticks, added grips, and customizable profiles. However, what makes it stand out is the deep integration of hardware and software at the system level that third-party controller makers simply can’t match, and the ingenuity of the new Function buttons make customizing and swapping between profiles second nature.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Sonic Designer Shares Concept Art From Before the Blue Blur Was a Hedgehog
In an alternate universe, Sonic the Hedgehog instead looks like a little human boy with spiky blue hair. That's according to the original Sonic character designer, Naoto Ohshima, who recently shared some concept art of what would go on to become the iconic Blue Blur as we know him. On...
James Cameron's Avatar Phone Policy Was More Than Extreme
Say what you may about "Avatar" — no, it doesn't have the most complex story out there and its environmental message couldn't be more transparent — but there's no denying that the film gave audiences a much-needed sense of escapism that no movie had quite matched up to that point. The James Cameron-directed epic broke new ground when it arrived in late 2009, changing the game for motion capture technology, digital filmmaking and 3D presentation.
IGN
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Won't Launch With PSVR 2 After All
Supermassive Games announced today that its upcoming on-rails shooter, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, has been delayed to March 16, 2023. In a new tweet, Supermassive Games confirmed the game would no longer release as a launch title for the PSVR2, opting to delay the game a few weeks and ensure players "receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible."
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion
LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pricey movie sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.9B Globally, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats ‘Plane’
Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, is doing solid business at the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday box office in a much-needed win for adult-skewing movies. The Sony release, playing in 3,802 theaters, earned a better-than-expected $15.3 million over the long weekend, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto expanded nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office. It earned an A Cinemascore on top of strong reviews.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song OscarHow 'Avatar: The Way of Water'...
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
CNET
Movie Theaters Aren't Dead, but They'll Never Be the Same Again
Almost immediately after COVID-19 hit, the biggest champions of cinema began to worry about its survival. After AMC, the largest US chain by screens, closed all its cinemas in March 2020, director Christopher Nolan issued a public plea to save movie theaters just days later. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan, who directed Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote in the Washington Post.
'Avatar' marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1, crosses $2 billion
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009′s “Avatar.”
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
The new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shows all manner of new creatures, spells, and character moments, so listen as writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein breakdown everything you need to know. The Game Night filmmakers point out and explain the locations, monsters and enchantments, while dishing details about Edgin (Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), Simon (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Forge (Hugh Grant), and more.
IGN
Accessibility Settings
On this IGN Forspoken wiki page, we review all the accessibility features available in Forspoken's PC and Console versions. There are five different categories inside the accessibility settings that you can customize to your liking. Below you will find them as well as all the settings they cover:. World Settings.
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Release Date and Details
Leap into a neon demon dreamscape with Destiny 2's newest expansion... Lightfall. Go hand-to-hand with the Shadow Legion in the secret city of Neomuna, and reach into the darkness to harness Strand, weaving and wielding this new phosphorescent power to suit your needs. Besides a new Campaign and new Raid,...
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms a Major Fan Theory
Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 2. After The Last of Us premiered on HBO last week, fans formed a theory about how the global spread of the cordyceps infection started. Thanks to some of the events in last night's second episode, it seems that popular theory has been confirmed.
IGN
Forspoken Video Review
Forspoken reviewed by Tom Marks on PlayStation 5, also available on PC. Square Enix's latest action RPG is the kind of game you’ve probably seen before – from its stereotypical fish-out-of-water fantasy story to its giant open-world map full of repetitive optional tasks. Its combat is flashy and fun enough to entertain across its comparatively short RPG campaign, with fights that do a decent job of pushing you to shake up your use of Frey’s elemental powers even when the overall variety of enemies isn’t particularly impressive. Its parkour system is also satisfying enough, despite the scenery you are running through being about as picturesque as a bowl of rocks with an Instagram filter slapped on.
IGN
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
The Last of Us Fans Are Divided Over That Clicker Moment in Episode 2 of HBO Series
This article contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of HBO's The Last of Us and for The Last of Us video game. The second episode of The Last of Us aired on HBO on Sunday and some fans have been left a bit confused by its closing scene. Creators Craig...
IGN
How to Solve Mystic Lock Tile Puzzles
Mystic Lock Chests in Forspoken contain a slider-based puzzle that can range in difficulty and often require quite a bit of patience in order to successfully complete them. Thankfully, if you're having trouble solving these puzzles, our Mystic Lock guide details everything you need to know about solving troublesome puzzles, as well as providing some handy tips and tricks that can make solving them much easier.
Comments / 0