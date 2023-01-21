Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Clip Gives Makima a Gorgeous CG Makeover
Of the many characters that were introduced in the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, Makima still has the most mystery surrounding her as the leader of the Devil Hunting organization has shown that she is far more than a regular human. While fans wait for word on a second season of the popular MAPPA production, one fan has decided to imagine what Makima might have looked like a computer-generated makeover as anime fans continue to speculate on the Devil Hunter's true motivations and powers.
ComicBook
Alita: Battle Angel Cosplay Perfectly Replicates The Android
The 2019 live-action anime adaptation, Alita: Battle Angel, became a fan-favorite when brought to life by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, with it being hyped for years prior to its theatrical release. While a sequel hasn't been confirmed as of yet, recent press junkets for Avatar: Way of Water, had Cameron and Rodriguez discussing the possibility of an Alita 2, with one cosplayer managing to bring to life the android in such a fashion that it contends with the live-action film's aesthetic.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Delays Future Episodes Indefinitely
Nier: Automata's anime adaptation was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and after a few episodes, the series has now announced that it will be delaying Episode 4 and onwards for the indefinite future! The anime taking on Square Enix's massively popular game was touting a much different experience than those fans who might have already seen play out in the game. The first few episodes started to tease the nuances of those changes from the game, but now it's going to be a bit longer before we get to see what comes next.
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Director Reveals Focus of DC Sequel
Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight won't be taking a backseat to his rogues' gallery in The Batman 2, director Matt Reeves reveals. Starring Pattinson as a younger Bruce Wayne in his second year as a costumed crime-fighter, The Batman pit the budding detective against three of Gotham City's most wanted: puzzling serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano), gangster Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), and proto-Catwoman Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz). Even with a deleted scene teasing a future face-off with the Joker (Barry Keoghan), Reeves says his in-the-works Batman sequel will keep the focus on Pattinson's brooding Bruce Wayne / Batman.
ComicBook
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Reveals First Guests
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is slated to be one of the most highly anticipated conventions of the year, as there are a number of projects being developed for the galaxy far, far away that have been kept tightly under wraps, but not only are fans looking forward to the experience for the panels, they're also looking forward to the event for in-person encounters with seminal figures from the franchise. The first announcement of guests includes personalities from all corners of the saga, from the original films to live-action TV series to the world of animation. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will run from April 7th to April 10th.
ComicBook
Original PlayStation Gets Must-See LEGO Ideas Pitch
Over the years, a lot of video game concepts have been submitted through the LEGO Ideas program, and some of them have even seen an actual release. PlayStation fans are definitely going to hope that's the case for a new design based on Sony's original video game console. Submitted by user robymuso90, the design features an incredibly faithful take on the first version of the system, as opposed to the rounder PS1 remodel released later in the system's lifespan. The system's top can be opened, and it even comes with controllers and a memory card!
