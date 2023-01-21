ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."

