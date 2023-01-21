Elite 2024 DL Justin Scott to visit Notre Dame Sunday

2024 DL Justin Scott

Notre Dame is set to host Chicago St. Ignatius class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott for a visit on Sunday, he told Blue & Gold and On3’s Chad Simmons.

Having a prospect the caliber of Scott on campus would normally be big news, but the fact that it’s Scott, who is set to announce his commitment Jan. 31, makes it even bigger.

Notre Dame is considered the leader for Scott according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at 66.7 percent. The news of his upcoming visit may raise the percentage even more, but more important, it gives the Fighting Irish the chance to close the recruitment.

Georgia and Florida both offered Scott since he tweeted Jan. 13 that he would be committing on his birthday at the end of the month. He since deleted the tweet, but it’s Blue & Gold’s understanding that he’s sticking with his original plan.

Michigan, USC and Miami are other programs considered near the top of Scott’s list.

The 6-5, 310-pounder ranks as the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 3 player in Illinois according to the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3’s own rankings have him as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman in the land.

“Notre Dame, just them having the mix of high-caliber education and also, high-caliber football,” Scott said about why the Irish are a top school for him. “And also, the opportunity (for) getting playing time, the possibility that they provide, especially with their production with Isaiah Foskey and Rylie Mills. Isaiah Foskey’s going to the league and Rylie Mills, possibly. It just opens up a lot more opportunities.”

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Justin Scott:

“Naturally-gifted defensive tackle with rare movement skills at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. One of the more unique jumbo athletes early on in the 2024 cycle. A twitchy, explosive athlete who runs like a much smaller player. Chases down plays from the back side and runs sideline-to-sideline with ease. A loose, fluid mover with natural flexibility. Shows his natural explosion as a finisher.

“New to football, playing his first season at the varsity level as a sophomore. Has a background as a soccer and basketball player. Will need to continue developing from a technical aspect, particularly with his hands. Rapid ascension and quick improvement point to a high ceiling.”