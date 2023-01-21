ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

At the Half: Kentucky trails Texas A&M 31-29

By Tyler Thompson
 2 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

After 20 minutes of play, your University of Kentucky Wildcats trail the Texas A&M Aggies 31-29. The story of the game thus far? Missed shots.

Kentucky is 11-36 (30.6%) from the floor and 7-21 (33.3%) from three, many of those misses coming on wide-open looks. The coldest Cats so far are CJ Fredrick and Cason Wallace, who are a combined 1-14 from the field, 1-11 from three. Thankfully, Antonio Reeves is helping fill the void with a team-high 11 points on 4-9 from the floor, 3-6 from the outside. Inside the arc, the Cats are an abysmal 4-15 (26.7%).

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is shooting 56.7% (13-23) from the floor. With Oscar Tshiebwe only playing 10 minutes due to foul trouble, the Aggies have owned the inside, with 16 points in the paint to Kentucky’s four.

The good news is, Oscar will be well-rested and ready to dominate the second half, right? Check out more numbers below.

Box Score

