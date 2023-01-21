VIDEO: Gamecocks target Nyckoles Harbor runs fastest 60M time in nation

Photo: GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina Gamecocks target Nyckoles Harbor has put up another eye-popping time on the track.

Performing at the Under Armour High School Classic in Lubbock, Texas on Friday, the five-star athlete put up the nation’s fastest time in the 60 meter dash with a 6.66 second mark.

Multiple South Carolina staff members were in attendance to watch Harbour post the time, including offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, tight ends coach Jody Wright, and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas.

See Harbour run the event below, with video from TX Milesplit:

The On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighed industry standard that factors in rankings from all four major recruiting services, tabs Harbor as a five-star prospect.

He’s ranked by the On3 Consensus as the nation’s top athlete and the number one prospect in D.C., in addition to checking in at number 19 nationally regardless of position.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has made official visit to South Carolina, Maryland, and Michigan and plans another at the end of the month to Oregon prior to signing during the February period.

“It’s a great up-and-coming program,” Harbor told On3 earlier in the month of the Gamecocks football program. “You see that the program is going to be strong. Coach (Shane) Beamer is doing something good down there.”

With a ways to go until his recruitment closes out, the South Carolina Gamecocks currently lead the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for Harbor’s services.

The Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll standout was cited by On3 as one of its top performers from the week of Under Armour All-America practice and the all-star game itself.

“Harbor entered the week with as one of the more mysterious prospects in the cycle. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound multi-positional athlete has the rarest blend of size and straight line speed that we’ve ever seen from a prospect,” said On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power.

Here is more on Harbour from his On3 scouting report:

Along with his talents on the gridiron, Harbor is one of the best sprinters in the country. He ran a 10.38-second 100-meter time and a 21.36-second 200-meter time as a sophomore. “He runs the 100-meter in 10.3 seconds. He can jump out of the gym. He chases down every quarterback. He has a 3.8 GPA. He works as hard as anyone,” Harbor’s high school coach, Robert Harris, said.