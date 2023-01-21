ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ESPN College GameDay headed to Knoxville next weekend for Texas Longhorns at Tennessee Volunteers

By Steve Samra
 4 days ago
(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

ESPN College GameDay is headed to Knoxville next weekend, looking to be on-hand for the Texas Longhorns traveling to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The news was announced during Saturday’s program, as Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and company are headed to hangout with Smokey next weekend.

Moreover, it should be a fascinating contest as the Longhorns and the Volunteers face each other in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

At the moment, both squads are 15-3 on the season, with Texas ranked No. 7 in the nation to Tennessee’s No. 9 ranking. Of course, whoever wins next weekend’s showdown will be ready, willing and able to move up.

Texas is led by guard Marcus Carr and his 17.1 points per game, while the Volunteers have guard Santiago Vescovi and his 12.9 points per game at the forefront. Both will be essential to their team’s operation if they’re to be victorious.

Alas, time will tell who ends up celebrating next weekend, but Texas and Tennessee will be a tremendous Saturday showdown, and a great College GameDay for ESPN.

ESPN College GameDay crew debates if Tennessee should be a projected No. 1 seed

Continuing, Seth Greenberg of ESPN College GameDay made the case for the Volunteers as a projected No. 1 seed.

“I’m going to be hanging out with Smokey next week, so I’m going with Tennessee,” Greenberg said. “And I’m going with Tennessee because they can play big, they can play small.

“We know Tennessee’s an elite defensive team, but offensively is where they’ve improved. Santiago Vescovi when healthy is an elite shooter. Obviously you’ve got Josiah-Jordan James, he’s coming off the bench. Zakai Zeigler‘s coming off the bench when this Tennessee team is healthy. They can protect the rim, they can score in the paint, they can shoot the three, they can turn you over, they can rebound the basketball.”

The Volunteers have only three losses this season, to Colorado, then-No. 9 Arizona on the road and Kentucky.

Given the way the rest of the slate looks for the Vols, Greenberg likes their chances of joining the projected No. 1 seeds by season’s end.

“You talk about schedules, look at this, their schedule remaining — at home, they’ve got Alabama. They only play Alabama once this year,” Greenberg said. “They’ve got Texas in obviously the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at home. Arkansas at home. Auburn they go home and away. Their schedule sets up in terms of the home games they play to have a chance, maybe they get one more loss.

“You’re playing in the SEC, as long as it’s the right loss, they could play their way in. But they are more than a worthy No. 1 seed because of their size, their length, their athleticism and their ability to play fast, slow, big and small.”

Comments / 0

 

saturdaydownsouth.com

College basketball analyst raves about Tennessee: 'They're Final Four good'

Tennessee basketball is no doubt a top 10 team in the country right now and right at the top of the SEC alongside Alabama. The 16-3 Vols have beat Kansas, Maryland and USC and currently rank No. 4 in the AP Poll. By all measures, the Vols are one of the best teams in the country in a year with no true elite CBB squad.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Shoots Into Top Five In Jan. 23 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball flew up the rankings and back into the top five in the Jan. 23 AP Poll. The Vols are the No. 4 team in the country after a 2-0 week on the road and other top 10 teams dropping games like flies. Bouncing back from its home loss...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off its best season in years, earning its first 11-win football season in over two decades. The man at the center of that success, head coach Josh Heupel, is now being compensated for that success. UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced Tuesday that Heupel had earned a contract Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Josh Heupel’s massive payday appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Elite 2024 recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools

2024 four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr revealed his top five schools on Sunday and he included the Tennessee Vols. Boatwright also included South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, and UCF in his top five. Boatwright, 6-foot-1/170 lbs from Clearwater, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 28 safety...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Derek Rang Named Next Head Football Coach at Oak Ridge High School

(Oak Ridge Schools Press Release) Oak Ridge High School has named Derek Rang as its new head football coach. Coach Rang’s Dresden High School Lions won the 2016 State Championship. Coach Rang has an overall head coaching record of 86 – 29 at Powell, Dresden, Gatlinburg-Pittman, and Lewis County High Schools. Each school has advanced to the TSSAA Quarterfinals or beyond, as Rang has won 18 postseason games as a head coach. He has been the recipient of numerous coaching awards, including being a three-time Region Coach of the Year, North Knox Coach of the Year, and USA Today State Coach of the Year, and he has been a finalist for Tennessee Titans coach of the year. Coach Rang has coached a Mr. Football Winner, two Mr. Football Semifinalists, and 29 All State players. Rang was a three-time state champion at Maryville High School, where he played for the legendary coach George Quarles. He teaches math and has taught Algebra I, Geometry and SAILS Statistics.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Comments / 0

