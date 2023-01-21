ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Adam Schefter Drops New Development in Aaron Rodgers Situation with a Massive Hang Up

By Nick Geddes
 2 days ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is entering a third consecutive offseason where his future is uncertain.

For the past couple offseasons, Rodgers has been the subject of constant trade speculation. It’s no different this time around , with Green Bay coming off an 8-9 season with no playoffs. Speaking on “NFL Countdown” Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN provided an update on where things stand between Rodgers and the Packers.

“This will be the third straight offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’s future is the subject of much speculation, but make no mistake, both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter said, via Sports Illustrated . “The Packers are expected to move on from certain players which Aaron Rodgers will probably not like.”

Schefter added that Rodgers’ contract could make a trade difficult for teams who pursue him. Rodgers, 39, contemplated retirement ahead of last season before returning on March 8 and inking a three-year, $150 million contract extension. Rodgers will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season.

“The issue here would be the $110 million left on his contract, and which team could afford it,” Schefter said. “But there is a real possibility that at some point this offseason Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded.”

Aaron Rodgers Coming Off a Down Season

Coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing in 2022. It’s just the third time in his career he finished with double-digit interceptions. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.

Despite the down season, Rodgers feels he still has MVP-caliber play left in him.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. “I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy