ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33doEC_0kMmYZLw00

ATLANTA, Georgia — Seven protestors are under arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, including three from Pittsburgh, all charged with domestic terrorism.

Authorizes say protestors oppose the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County, Georgia, and for months, illegally occupied the property.

When law enforcement began removing protestors Wednesday, there was a shootout.

A state trooper was shot.

So was the accused gunman.

“The individual who fired upon law-enforcement and shot the trooper was killed in the exchange of gunfire,” Mike Register from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Three of the seven protestors were from Pittsburgh. They are:

  • Spencer Bernard Liberto
  • Matthew Ernest Macar,
  • Sarah Wasilewski.

They were taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Protestors claim they were peaceful. And that they were violently attacked by police.

But Register said some of the protestors are a menace and endangering the community.

“Arson, attacking citizens, shooting police officers using explosives,” Register said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said additional charges are pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zzYT_0kMmYZLw00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We had to close up the shop:’ Downtown Atlanta employees say violent protests affected their money

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released the charges against the six protestors arrested on Saturday evening in Downtown Atlanta. Nadja Geier, 22, of Tennessee, Madeleine Feola, 22, of Washing, Graham Evatt, 20, Decatur, Georgia, Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, Francis Carroll, 22, of Main and Emily Murphy, 37, of Michigan are all facing charges for their involvement in this weekend’s violent protests.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The victim has been identified as Deshon DuBose. It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
116K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy