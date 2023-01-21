3 Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia — Seven protestors are under arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, including three from Pittsburgh, all charged with domestic terrorism.

Authorizes say protestors oppose the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County, Georgia, and for months, illegally occupied the property.

When law enforcement began removing protestors Wednesday, there was a shootout.

A state trooper was shot.

So was the accused gunman.

“The individual who fired upon law-enforcement and shot the trooper was killed in the exchange of gunfire,” Mike Register from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Three of the seven protestors were from Pittsburgh. They are:

Spencer Bernard Liberto

Matthew Ernest Macar,

Sarah Wasilewski.

They were taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Protestors claim they were peaceful. And that they were violently attacked by police.

But Register said some of the protestors are a menace and endangering the community.

“Arson, attacking citizens, shooting police officers using explosives,” Register said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said additional charges are pending.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group