buffalostate.edu
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall Announces Spring Series
The Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall is excited to announce its Spring 2023 Great Performers Series, opening the season with classically trained hip-hop violinists Black Violin on Friday, March 10, at 8:00 p.m. Black Violin members Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” The duo released their major label debut, Stereoptypes, on Universal Music, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. National Public Radio (NPR) took note, declaring, “Their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.” With a heavy emphasis on educational outreach, Black Violin performs for more than 100,000 students each year. They have partnered with the National Association for Music Manufacturers to continue their advocacy for accessible music education.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo From Buffalo Iron Works
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Iron Works to give away the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo. The winner of this prize will get a 4-pack...
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
jamestowngazette.com
What—Brooklyn Square Renamed!
Although the renaming of Brooklyn Square, a time-honored name in Jamestown’s history, may have seemed preposterous to some, it nevertheless was the caption of a photograph that appeared in the Friday, November 22, 1963 issue of the JAMESTOWN POST-JOURNAL, second section of the newspaper, page 9. It featured two Jamestown High School students, Kenneth Hauck and Patricia Terwilliger, hanging a new three-day sign printed with WASHINGTON SQUARE on a lamp post in Brooklyn Square to publicize the senior class play “My Sister Eileen” that was to have been performed at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, in the Merton P. Corwin auditorium at JHS.
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
UB Sends Email After Students Keep Going Pee in Elevator
What is going on over at the University at Buffalo? Look at the email that was sent out to the students that were living on campus after a few incidents took place. Campus life sent out this email to residents last year take a look:
WKBW-TV
Buffalo School students support classmate’s cancer journey
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public School student has navigated his five-year journey with cancer with some incredible support from his classmates at Hamlin Park Academy School #74, showing they are ‘Buffalo Strong.’. Students are doing what they can to help their 8-year-old classmates fight against brain...
Buffalo Public Schools Are Looking For Additional Help
There are several openings and they may need you
National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries to hold event to assist community
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Thursday.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
The One Food People Would Choose in Buffalo, New York
If people from Buffalo had to choose just one of their famous foods to have for the rest of their lives, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as "the city of good neighbors." It should also be...
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
Another drawing will take place Wednesday night.
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
WIVB
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
WGRZ TV
Business owner honored for giving back to the community
A business owner in Buffalo was honored for giving back to the community. Dave Singlyn helped by providing food following the mass shooting in Buffalo.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
There's a new restaurant at The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward
Chef Cornell Williams remembers his first visit to The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward. "The first time I walked in I was wowed. I said I want to work here," Williams said.
