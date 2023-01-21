ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

buffalostate.edu

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall Announces Spring Series

The Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall is excited to announce its Spring 2023 Great Performers Series, opening the season with classically trained hip-hop violinists Black Violin on Friday, March 10, at 8:00 p.m. Black Violin members Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” The duo released their major label debut, Stereoptypes, on Universal Music, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. National Public Radio (NPR) took note, declaring, “Their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.” With a heavy emphasis on educational outreach, Black Violin performs for more than 100,000 students each year. They have partnered with the National Association for Music Manufacturers to continue their advocacy for accessible music education.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television

After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
BUFFALO, NY
jamestowngazette.com

What—Brooklyn Square Renamed!

Although the renaming of Brooklyn Square, a time-honored name in Jamestown’s history, may have seemed preposterous to some, it nevertheless was the caption of a photograph that appeared in the Friday, November 22, 1963 issue of the JAMESTOWN POST-JOURNAL, second section of the newspaper, page 9. It featured two Jamestown High School students, Kenneth Hauck and Patricia Terwilliger, hanging a new three-day sign printed with WASHINGTON SQUARE on a lamp post in Brooklyn Square to publicize the senior class play “My Sister Eileen” that was to have been performed at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, in the Merton P. Corwin auditorium at JHS.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo School students support classmate’s cancer journey

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public School student has navigated his five-year journey with cancer with some incredible support from his classmates at Hamlin Park Academy School #74, showing they are ‘Buffalo Strong.’. Students are doing what they can to help their 8-year-old classmates fight against brain...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
lthsvanguard.com

4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York

For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
BUFFALO, NY

