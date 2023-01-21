ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

SOPAC Father-Daughter Exhibition Celebrates Black Art in Various Mediums

South Orange, NJ – It is often said that art inspires more art. That is certainly true for Kelvin and Corrine Slade, father-and-daughter artists featured in “SLADE: A Family Affair,” an exhibition at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, on display from January 26–March 5. There will be a free opening reception on Thursday, January 26 from 5-8PM.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
baristanet.com

Maritime Photo and Art Exhibit – ‘The Return of Byron Huart: Before, After and Present’ at Montclair Public Library

Multi-disciplined photographer, artist, and maritime historian Byron Huart, formerly a Montclair resident, revisits his hometown with a brand-new, temporary exhibit now on view in Montclair Public Library’s Gallery. Visitors will see Huart’s maritime photography and artwork, including cityscapes, seascapes, and sunset scenes. His maritime photography tells the story of...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Historic Preservation Commission Calls For Changes to Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan

Montclair, NJ – Change is coming. That’s the takeaway from watching both the Montclair Planning Board and the Montclair Historic Preservation Commission, who have devoted their most recent meetings to reviewing the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan. This Monday, when the Planning Board meets again, it will have this resolution from the HPC to add to their recommendations for the site to conform to the master plan.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy