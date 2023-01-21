Read full article on original website
Related
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter
Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing
A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
McDonald’s All-American Rejection Puts Overtime Elite Star in a Pickle
In the swiftly changing world of elite youth sports, the venerable McDonald’s All-American all-star basketball game suddenly finds itself facing criticism from a Jeff Bezos-backed basketball academy over the question of what constitutes a modern high school. McDonald’s will announce its final rosters on Tuesday for the March event in Houston, which features both boys and girls from the 2023 graduating class. But a controversy surrounding the choices erupted earlier this month, when the McDonald’s selection committee left Kentucky recruit Robert Dillingham, a consensus top-10 player now with the Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball program in Atlanta, off the list of 700...
NBC Sports
Ex-Bruins star Milan Lucic throws haymakers in epic fight vs. Mathieu Olivier
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is 34 years old, but he's still one of the best fighters in the NHL. The latest example came Monday night when Lucic squared off with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier. It was a short but very entertaining fight as both players landed some huge punches.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
Star NBA Player Suffers Major Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently one of the best teams in the National Basketball Association, currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record and only two-and-a-half games back from the first seed, currently occupied by the 34-14 Denver Nuggets.
Phoenix Rising games to air on new Arizona's Family station
Phoenix Rising announced a three-year television agreement with Arizona’s Family Wednesday. The agreement means every Rising game during the 2023 season will be broadcast on Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment. The new network, which will be channel 44 over the air and channel 116 on Cox Cable, is set to launch March 1 — 10 days before Rising’s regular season opener against Charleston Battery.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
Radio Ink
Knicks Radio Analyst Fired
MSG Networks has fired its radio analyst for New York Knicks games following a probe by the broadcaster’s human relations department into allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report. On Monday, The New York Post reported Brendan Brown has not been heard on WEPN (98.7 FM, ESPN Radio)...
Comments / 0