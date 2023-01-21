Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Rashford on target again to help give Man United big advantage over Forest in semi-final
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he was on target again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
Comments / 0