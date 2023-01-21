ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

247Sports

Oklahoma State football hires Bryan Nardo as DC, Cowboys announce changes to Mike Gundy's coaching staff

Oklahoma State football hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday. In concurring moves, the Cowboys elevated linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements to co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie to defensive passing game coordinator. Nardo joins the Mike Gundy's coaching staff after one year as the defensive...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Football Lands In-State Safety Cale Fugate

The Oklahoma Sooners have lots of improvement to make on the defensive side of the ball and there has been an emphasis on adding proven playmakers there this offseason. Brent Venables and staff earned a pledge from a guy that fits that description on Monday as Bixby (OK) safety Cale Fugate has announced he will accept a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer to the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday. Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3. Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility,...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Brooks & Dunn bringing 'Reboot Tour 2023' to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are coming back to Oklahoma, bringing their "Reboot Tour 2023" to the Paycom Center. Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, through Ticketmaster, and presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dallasexpress.com

Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment

Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?

The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site

The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
YUKON, OK
KOCO

CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
NORMAN, OK

