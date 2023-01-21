Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State football hires Bryan Nardo as DC, Cowboys announce changes to Mike Gundy's coaching staff
Oklahoma State football hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday. In concurring moves, the Cowboys elevated linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements to co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie to defensive passing game coordinator. Nardo joins the Mike Gundy's coaching staff after one year as the defensive...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Football Lands In-State Safety Cale Fugate
The Oklahoma Sooners have lots of improvement to make on the defensive side of the ball and there has been an emphasis on adding proven playmakers there this offseason. Brent Venables and staff earned a pledge from a guy that fits that description on Monday as Bixby (OK) safety Cale Fugate has announced he will accept a preferred walk-on (PWO) offer to the University of Oklahoma.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday. Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3. Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility,...
Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City
A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski
Skalski's late father was a Sooner in the '80s, and now the two-time national champ will likely help out Brent Venables with the Oklahoma linebackers.
KOCO
Brooks & Dunn bringing 'Reboot Tour 2023' to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are coming back to Oklahoma, bringing their "Reboot Tour 2023" to the Paycom Center. Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, through Ticketmaster, and presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
Snow Accumulates On University Of Oklahoma Campus
Norman has seen decent amount of snowfall on Tuesday compared to other parts of the state. News 9's Haley Weger was on campus at the University of Oklahoma surveying the snow as students threw snowballs at each other behind her.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
dallasexpress.com
Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment
Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
blackchronicle.com
Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?
The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
yukonprogressnews.com
OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site
The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
KOCO
CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
KOCO
Failed deal between Oklahoma’s state parks, Swadley’s restaurants to get another look
OKLAHOMA CITY — The failed deal between Oklahoma’s state parks and Swadley’s restaurants will get another look. New attorney general Gentner Drummond announced he will work with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the multi-million-dollar fraud allegations. Until now, the case was being handled by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens
Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
