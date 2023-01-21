ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8 Awesome Festivals Happening In New York In February

Cabin Fever is starting to set in for a lot of people in New York. If this is you and you're hoping to get out of the house, check out some of these festivals. We often talk about how much there is to do in New York throughout the year. In the winter, that list feels like it starts to dwindle a bit. But it really doesn't. There's still a ton to do. This is when many organizations come up with some really cool annual festivals that will keep you entertained.
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Virtual Archaeology Conference

Highlights from this free virtual event include presentations on the latest findings from our research at the Revolutionary War battlefield at Arnold’s Bay, Remotely Operated Vehicle-based photogrammetry, archaeological analysis of the paddlewheels from the steamboat Phoenix and the gunboat Spitfire, and new information about Benedict Arnold’s 1776 flagship, the row galley Congress.
The 5 Best Places to Camp in New York State

When you think of New York you may think of the hustle and bustle of downtown New York City. But if you want to get away from the bright lights and city life, New York has many peaceful, beautiful retreats, right near the city and in New York State. Pack your sleeping bag or back out the camper, here are the 5 best places to camp in New York this summer!
How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable

If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Forest Rangers Spend Time Policing; Rescue Man From Newburgh

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
