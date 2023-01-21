Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company in West Monroe held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Pat Bass’ family in the parking lot of OIB Plaza in Monroe. Bass, who was a tree-cutter from Columbia, lost his life Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, while trimming a tree on West Deborah Drive in Monroe. While the family accepted donations for Bass, they also accepted memories.
KNOE TV8
Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown. The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop. It will be...
Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s […]
KNOE TV8
Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates. According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at Trenton Baptist Church on Jan. 22, 2023. The item was left by the side door of the church according to WMPD. WMPD says they called the Monroe Police Department Bomb Squad,...
KNOE TV8
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Peach Fest accepting annual poster contest applicants
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Peach Festival is now accepting entries from local artists who want to submit designs for the commemorative festival poster, which is a tradition dating back to 40 years ago. The theme for this year’s poster is “Lincoln Parish: The Peachiest Place to be since...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits a restaurant where quality is the main ingredient. From the service to the food, you can guarantee you will have a great meal with a great time. Cervical cancer awareness month, health officials stress HPV vaccine. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KNOE TV8
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts parish-wide contest for Black History Month
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library - Louise Williams Branch is encouraging children throughout the parish, ages 12-18, to enter the library system’s new ‘Words Have Power’ contest in honor of Black History Month. Interested participants are asked to write out their favorite quote...
Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
KNOE TV8
Discover Monroe-West Monroe president named Chairman of Louisiana Travel Association
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Board of Directors named Alana Cooper as Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association on Jan. 20, 2023. Cooper currently serves as the President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe. “I am honored to be serving LTA and the more than 900 members the association...
Monroe Woman Arrested After Walking in and out of Traffic on Highway
The woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Lakaye M. Hamilton, had slurred speech and an empty bottle of Hennessy hanging from her pocket.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking 41-Year-Old Domestic Abuse Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking 41-Year-Old Domestic Abuse Suspect. Union Parish, Louisiana – On January 21, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that authorities are seeking the whereabouts of Hollis Franklin Wilson, III, 41. Wilson is described as 6’0” tall, and 165 lbs. According to...
cenlanow.com
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the home. The...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Award
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. West Monroe is one of the 20 cities in the Best Southern Small Towns category. Viewers are allowed to vote once per day until voting closes Monday, Feb. 20, 2023....
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
KNOE TV8
BBB: Preventing puppy scams
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A study by the Better Business Bureau shows that puppy scams are among the most profitable scams. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers on how not to get scammed. In 2022, pet scams were on the decline, although consumer...
West Monroe man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend; arrested
Coleman allegedly became upset with the victim and entered the home with a firearm.
Comments / 2