Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates. According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Peach Fest accepting annual poster contest applicants

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Peach Festival is now accepting entries from local artists who want to submit designs for the commemorative festival poster, which is a tradition dating back to 40 years ago. The theme for this year’s poster is “Lincoln Parish: The Peachiest Place to be since...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Monday Night with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits a restaurant where quality is the main ingredient. From the service to the food, you can guarantee you will have a great meal with a great time. Cervical cancer awareness month, health officials stress HPV vaccine. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

BBB: Preventing puppy scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A study by the Better Business Bureau shows that puppy scams are among the most profitable scams. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers on how not to get scammed. In 2022, pet scams were on the decline, although consumer...
MONROE, LA

