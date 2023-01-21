ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX43.com

One person injured in two-alarm fire at Perry County home

DUNCANNON, Pa. — One person was injured after being trapped in a fire in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said. The fire was reported at 12:39 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters managed to rescue...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County

Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams …. Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. 12-year-old starts program to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

