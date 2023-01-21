Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
Passenger Dies At Dollar General Following Rollover Crash, York County Coroner Says
A 41-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash at a Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, January 21, authorities say. The unnamed driver made a "sudden turn" into a Dollar General parking lot at 3457 Bull Road at the Dover/Conewago Township line, witnesses told authorities. The driver then lost...
FOX43.com
One person injured in two-alarm fire at Perry County home
DUNCANNON, Pa. — One person was injured after being trapped in a fire in Perry County Monday morning, authorities said. The fire was reported at 12:39 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township, according to emergency dispatch. Firefighters managed to rescue...
local21news.com
One dead after car rolls over in Dollar General parking lot, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead following a crash at a Dollar General parking lot, after a driver lost control of the car Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's office, the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot on the 3400 block of Bull Rd.
pahomepage.com
Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County
Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams …. Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne...
local21news.com
House fire traps and injures one in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
abc27.com
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
local21news.com
One injured after car goes airborne, strikes illegally parked semi in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster man has been taken to the Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury after a car crash in Lower Swatara Township according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Officials say the crash happened Jan. 22 around 9:30 a.m. on the on ramp...
local21news.com
Driver injured after flipping car into ditch on Rt. 441 in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews rescued a driver overnight after they had flipped their car into a ditch on Rt. 441. According to Londonderry Fire company, officials responded to the scene at around 11:16 p.m. for reports of a trapped driver on the highway. When they got...
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
local21news.com
Rt. 15 now opened after trailer and pickup collide, causing injuries
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to 511 PA, all lanes of Rt. 15 have now been opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police say they are currently working to pull a trailer out of a ditch after it slammed into a pickup truck and veered off the road.
Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old likely at unknown friend's home in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently searching for 16-year-old Katera Geyer, who they believe is at an unknown acquaintance's home. According to Penbrook Borough Police, Geyer was reported missing on Monday. Authorities say Geyer is a white teen with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5'4", and...
local21news.com
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. 12-year-old starts program to...
Comments / 0