Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"
WZZM 13
A new year brings a fresh opportunity to get a retirement plan in order
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What will this new year bring to the economy? What about your PERSONAL economy, the household budget, and your plan for retirement?. A lot of folks wrapped up the year worried about the state of their 401K but there are some who probably shouldn’t be playing that game anyway. If you’re nearing retirement it’s time to decrease the risk of the stock market and do something safer with your money.
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?
Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"
The World of Winter in downtown Grand Rapids is a magical experience that transforms the city into a winter wonderland. The event, which takes place annually, features a variety of activities and attractions that are sure to delight visitors of all ages.
Incubator kitchen brings hope, opportunity to Grand Rapids food startups
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside Kzoo Station, a new incubator kitchen launching in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square Business District, Jeanetta Hudnell talks enthusiastically about the business she hopes to build there. The grandmother, who lives a half-mile from the Southeast Side kitchen, started pickling vegetables during the COVID-19...
After a year of integration, Bell’s continues to expand national footprint in 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI — Acclimation, integration and innovation — three words that sum up the first year of Bell’s Brewery following the sale of the longtime independent brewery by founder Larry Bell. Bell, who founded the brewery in 1985, announced the sale of the popular craft brewery to...
Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures
The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair.
secondwavemedia.com
Holland history: The downtown revival
Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
WZZM 13
Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
WOOD
Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident
Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Rootdown offers yoga with a side of refreshing food, drinks
MUSKEGON, MI - Rootdown in downtown Muskegon has been a favorite spot for locals to grab a bite to eat and a refreshing drink since opening as the area’s first heated vinyasa yoga studio. The studio, featuring the creative form of yoga with rhythmic movement timed to breath, is...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
The First Colombian Cafe, Restaurant is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind restaurant and cafe is opening up downtown Grand Rapids!. Founder of Pochis Sweet Designs to Open New Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids. Paola Carlson, a Latina entrepreneur specializing in chocolate covered strawberries and other sweets, is expanding her business with a new Colombian cafe and restaurant downtown Grand Rapids.
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
