GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What will this new year bring to the economy? What about your PERSONAL economy, the household budget, and your plan for retirement?. A lot of folks wrapped up the year worried about the state of their 401K but there are some who probably shouldn’t be playing that game anyway. If you’re nearing retirement it’s time to decrease the risk of the stock market and do something safer with your money.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO