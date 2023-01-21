ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WZZM 13

A new year brings a fresh opportunity to get a retirement plan in order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What will this new year bring to the economy? What about your PERSONAL economy, the household budget, and your plan for retirement?. A lot of folks wrapped up the year worried about the state of their 401K but there are some who probably shouldn’t be playing that game anyway. If you’re nearing retirement it’s time to decrease the risk of the stock market and do something safer with your money.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?

Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
KENTWOOD, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"

Grand Rapids, a city in Michigan, has seen a rise in crime in recent years. One of the most disturbing trends is the increase in shootings and stabbings. In 2020 alone, there were over 60 reported shootings, with several resulting in fatalities. Additionally, the city has seen a spike in stabbings, with several incidents resulting in serious injury or death.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Holland history: The downtown revival

Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
HOLLAND, MI
WZZM 13

Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Lake Macatawa crash ruled as an accident

Two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it’s not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help. (Jan. 23, 2023) Lake Macatawa crash ruled as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

