Algoma Township, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics

A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan lawmakers increased special education funding last year. Did it make a difference?

With a boost to special education funding last summer, school districts in Michigan have more funds than usual to dedicate to some of the state's most vulnerable learners. But advocates for students with disabilities say that money — an additional $246 million this fiscal year — isn't making a difference in the classroom just yet. To do that, they say, they need more from state leaders. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is outlining her priorities for the year...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

End may be near for Michigan redistricting panel, a year after finishing maps

Commission would go dormant after lawsuits wrap up, could be reactivated. The 13-member panel sued the Legislature last month for $3.7 million after its funding was eliminated. The Michigan Senate allocated $1.5 million for the commission, although commissioners believe they’ll need more. Michigan’s independent redistricting commission now has a...
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

3 Michigan 2020 Electors Sue 16 GOP Fake Electors

MICHIGAN—A lawsuit filed in Kent County Circuit Court Wednesday seeks damages against 16 Michigan Republicans who submitted fraudulent electoral certificates that falsely claimed former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. Democratic President Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 154,000 votes to win all 16 of Michigan’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
leelanauticker.com

Big Shot: Traverse City Whiskey Breaks Ground On $20 Million Leelanau County Headquarters

Michigan’s lieutenant governor, a sitting United States Senator, and the head of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) were in Leelanau County on Friday as Traverse City Whiskey Co. officially broke ground on its new facility in Elmwood Township. The project, a $20 million, 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house both manufacturing operations and a tasting room, is being made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Ahead of the kickoff ceremony, the Leelanau Ticker caught up with Chris Fredrickson, TC Whiskey's president and co-founder, to learn what the project and its big state backing means for northern Michigan.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
MICHIGAN STATE

