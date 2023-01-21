ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

mynews13.com

Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
HOLLY HILL, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

City of Palm Coast Seeking Volunteer Board Members

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is seeking applications from its citizens to serve as a member on one of three volunteer boards: the Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee (BEAC), the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), and the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB). The BEAC identifies...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
DELAND, FL
flaglerlive.com

Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU. During the execution of the search warrant,...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddings

A shed fire at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs occurred Sunday evening. Nobody was injured and future weddings held at the venue will not be impacted. The fire broke out at approximately 6:01 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in a shed located on the Tucker’s Farmhouse property, Stacee Reape, daughter of the owners and spokesperson for the venue, said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Contractor Mobilizes, Construction to Begin Wednesday on Dunes Restoration from MalCompra to Washington Oaks

January 23, 2023 – Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

