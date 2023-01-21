Read full article on original website
SACRED HEART GIRL’S BASKETBALL VISITS WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO IN SECTION 8A TILT
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team will host the Sacred Heart Eagles tonight in a Section 8A tilt. The Ponies have had an up-and-down season and are now sitting at 7-8. Sacred Heart has also had some highs and lows and have a record of 7-6. The two teams met twice a year ago with Warren-Alvarado-Oslo winning both matchups. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or 92.1FM in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES 5TH AT THIEF RIVER FALLS INVITE
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Bemidji – 241.5.
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski -Notice of Passing
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski, 86, formerly of East Grand Forks and Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, in Valley Senior Living Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU COLLABORATES WITH PARKS AND RECS TO PREPARE FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by reviewing and approving the meeting minutes on December 22 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable and the 2022 Year end Budget. Bengtson reported they had paid $83,882.64 in checking and $15,447.84 in MMA. They had withdrawn $89 for the website monthly, $24.54 for their cell phone plan, $250 for their ad on KROX’s website, $141.67 for mailing and social media ads, $783.67 for the payroll for November and December, $31.44 for quarterly taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, $2,973.41 for the final payment to KVLY for radio commercials, and $28.80 for a check order from the American Federal Bank. She also noted they had two bills to approve: an $89 bill for their website’s monthly fee, two invoices to KROX and MACPB, and $37 to H&R Block for W2s for some of its members. She also reported that the lodging taxes were delayed by about two months. Bengtson then went into the actuals for their budget that had been updated at the end of the year. She reported they had deposited $74,130.52 in 2022 for their expected Lodging Tax but only received $55,945.26 for their total revenue. She then informed that they had budgeted $14,716 for their total General and Administrative expenses but spent an actual of $12,522.01. She also reported that they had budgeted $30,200 for their total marketing and promotion but had spent an actual of $31,894.51. These gave them a total income of $45,500, with their total expenses coming to $44,916, giving them a net income of $584. Bengtson reported they were still waiting for the final 2022 budgeting taxes, confirming the final tax expenses. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
Randy Newquist – Notice of Passing
Randy Newquist, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at RiverView Health early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON PIRATE JAZZ AND KICK TEAMS FINISH 4TH AT CONFERENCE MEET
The Crookston Pirate Varsity dance team competed in the conference finals on Friday and had two great performances. The Jazz team took home 4th place, and kick ended tied for 3rd place. After the tie-breaker, the kick team finished fourth by .5 points! “There was an over 20 point increase from our lost competition in kick,” said Pirate Coach Grace Espinosa.
Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner – Obit
Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner, 88, Ada, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Halstad Living Center in Halstad, MN. Ruth Carol (Fevig) Dauner was born on November 19, 1934, to parents Orris and Agnes Fevig in Ulen, MN. She spent her childhood growing up in Ulen where she attended school and graduated in 1953.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 24, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
ISABEL VONESH’S FIVE THREE-POINTERS LEADS SACRED HEART TO WIN OVER WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO
Isabel Vonesh knocked down five three-pointers, and the Sacred Heart Eagles Girl’s Basketball team played stellar defense in a 52-44 win over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo on Monday night, leading the game the entire way from start to finish. FIRST HALF – — Sacred Heart came out and Isabel Vonesh was able...
Eunice M. Slininger – Obit
Eunice M. Slininger, 72, Ada, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Eunice Mae Slininger was born on July 23, 1950, to Russell and Lorraine (Benesh) Slinninger in Ada, MN, the youngest of 5 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada and was a lifelong member. Eunice graduated from Ada High School in 1970 and went on to attend Wadena Technical College and pursued a degree in Business and Office Management, graduating in 1971.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 24, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Emergency Telephone Calls/CommunicInterfere with 911 Call. Juan Gallegos DeLeon Jr., 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Mohamed Zerfu Alemu, 41, of East Grand...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET TWICE ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH AND JUNIOR HIGH TRIP TO WASHINGTON D.C.
The Crookston School Board will meet twice on Monday, January 23, for a Special meeting at 3:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School District office and inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room at 5:00 p.m. The meetings are open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES 2023-24 CALENDAR, JR. HIGH TRIP TO D.C., AND MORE
The Crookston School Board held its regular meeting on Monday night in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The meeting started with a presentation from FFA students. There are currently 235 kids in FFA, with 40 active members in Crookston. There are currently 15 Crookston students going to the state competition, with four more contests upcoming before state on April 23, 24, and 25.
EAST POLK COUNTY CROP IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING WITH GUEST SPEAKER THOM PETERSEN
The East Polk County Crop Improvement Association’s annual meeting will be held on January 30, 2023, at the McIntosh Community Center in McIntosh, MN. The business meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 1:00 p.m. Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen has been invited to speak to our group. There will also be presentations from Jochum Weirsma, U of M Extension, and from East Polk County Soil & Water District with program updates.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANT TO PROTECT CITY’S SOURCE OF DRINKING WATER AND GEOTECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR CITY LAGOONS BANK STABILITY
The Crookston City Council met on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda consisted of approving the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It included approving the Economic Development Authority & Housing Authority meeting agenda for their meeting immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda also included a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve of more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses. The council approved the agenda unanimously.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD SETS SCHEDULE FOR SUPERINTENDENT APPLICATION DEADLINES AND INTERVIEWS
The Crookston Public School Board met on Monday afternoon for a Special Meeting to discuss the progress of the search for its next superintendent. The meeting began with the board reviewing the stakeholder input information from the survey they had sent to the public earlier in the month. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn reported they had 255 responses, mostly from Staff Members and parents. One question they asked was what top leadership skills the stakeholders believed the superintendent should have. 83.9% of respondents chose “Acts with Honesty and Integrity,” with 65.5% looking for accountability/respectability. When asked for the best personal traits, 74.5% believed Honesty/Trustworthy was the most important, with Visible/Accessible within the school and community by 59.6%. With what growth areas people believed was best for the superintendent to address in the next 3-5 years, the most chosen choice was skills in managing/ensuring financial stability with declining enrollment, with the next being to find ways to grow/stabilize student enrollment. Other highly picked options were to make Crookston School a desirable destination for students to attend and to improve the focus on academic achievement and the ability to secure qualified teachers and support staff to serve the educational needs of children in the district. Interim Superintendent Kuehn reported that the responses were in line with what the school board was looking for in the next superintendent. “A lot of things that came from the stakeholder input reaffirmed that I think the board has a really good grip on what they’re looking for in the next superintendent, as well as the challenges are,” Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn explained. “I think the board already understands that, but I think it reaffirmed with the answers they got from the survey.”
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO APPROVE GRANT RELATING TO PROTECTING CITY’S DRINKING WATER SOURCE
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It will also include approving the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) meeting agenda for their meeting on the same day, immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda will also include a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses.
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPOINT YOUTH ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
In 2018, The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved the formation of a Youth Advisory Board (YAB) under Polk County Public Health (PCPH). During the December 20, 2022, Commissioners meeting, Sarah Reese, PCPH Director, recommended a list of students for appointment as a Youth Advisory Board Member for two years. She recommended they reappoint senior Kallie Hand and appoint Lilah Zavoral, Sarah Thoreson, Olivia Ystenes, Katelyn Vesledahl, Julia Buhler, Erin Bowman, and Kyran Moen. All those recommended were appointed to the Youth Advisory Board.
