Read full article on original website
Related
Motherhood Meets Frankenstein as ‘Birth/Rebirth’ Kicks Off Midnight Movies at Sundance
The Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight sidebar launched with a stomach-churning (literally, on-screen for real) meditation on extreme motherhood with the premiere of Birth/Rebirth. “This is where things get nasty,” said one of the Midnight programmers, Charlie Sextro. No, he was not referring to the man who brought in a rack of BBQ ribs from the grocery store into the screening, although that image does give you insight into the kind of atmosphere one can expect at midnight.More from The Hollywood ReporterEve Hewson On John Carney's Sundance-Bowing Music Drama 'Flora and Son' and Why She Didn't Ask Her Dad (Bono) for Singing...
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic horror that fully deserved the sequel it never got takes a chainsaw to the streaming charts
Any horror franchise that sticks around for a while almost inevitably succumbs to the law of diminishing returns eventually, but we’ll never get to find out if that would have been the case for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, which shamefully remains a one-and-done effort. To be fair, that...
wegotthiscovered.com
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
Inside the Magic
Disney To Adapt Stephen King Creature Feature
Two elements that sound like they definitely wouldn’t go together would be Walt Disney Pictures and Stephen King. The acclaimed author has written more than sixty books over his incredibly decorated career, and his short stories have made for some of the most terrifying thrillers to come to the big screen. So what does the house of mouse want with the master of horror?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities
It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Collider
Top 20 Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked
From humble beginnings to powerhouse company, Blumhouse has been cranking out film success after film success. Most notably known for horror, they use a micro-budget strategy when making a movie that really promotes the director and cast's creativity in their roles. Started by Jason Blum in 2000, he really focuses in on what is trending and what grabs the audience's attention instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. With the smaller budget, intricate CGI isn't viable either, so character and plot development is incredibly important. Over the last 20+ years, Blumhouse has released some of the most popular horror films of all time, and these are how I would rank the top 20.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
wegotthiscovered.com
Monsters, demons, and ghouls are all well and good, but horror fans are terrified of some human villains too
There’s really nothing quite as scary as a human being able to do horrifying things. Sure, we’re all terrified by the monsters under our beds, but when it comes down to it — what scares us most is what’s real. Horror is as horror does. A werewolf will never escape from prison, a ghost won’t break into your house, and we’re pretty sure a ghoul can’t kill the neighborhood kids.
CNET
Movie Theaters Aren't Dead, but They'll Never Be the Same Again
Almost immediately after COVID-19 hit, the biggest champions of cinema began to worry about its survival. After AMC, the largest US chain by screens, closed all its cinemas in March 2020, director Christopher Nolan issued a public plea to save movie theaters just days later. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan, who directed Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote in the Washington Post.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix conveniently forgets to mention Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ started life as a ‘Star Wars’ spinoff
Taking a break from their demands to see the streaming service purchase the entirety of the SnyderVerse to give them what they want, Zack Snyder’s supporters have instead been celebrating the first footage and official release date for sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Given that zombie actioner Army of the...
Holly Gibney is back on the case in Stephen King's new novel: Read an excerpt from Holly
Holly Gibney has been a recurring presence in Stephen King's books since he introduced the character in 2014's Mr. Mercedes, and over time she has transformed from a shy recluse to a full-fledged, occasionally tough private detective. Now Gibney is returning in King's new novel Holly to solve the gruesome mystery behind multiple disappearances in a Midwestern town, and EW has an exclusive excerpt.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
msn.com
Eddie Murphy Regrets Not Starring In Two Of The '80s Best Movies
Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
Digital Trends
5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
ComicBook
Original Friday the 13th Director Developing New Franchise Reboot
The tangled legal web that is the Friday the 13th franchise has now resulted in another new announcement with franchise producer Sean S. Cunningham working on a reboot of the series of his own. As readers may recall, a court case previously made it seem unlikely that a new movie could get made after the rights to the original script reverted to the screenwriter, putting nearly every element of the franchise in limbo. That changed after Bryan Fuller and A24 teamed up for a Crystal Lake prequel TV show, and now Cunningham is preparing a movie of his own as well.
Comments / 0