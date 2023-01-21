ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
heartlandcollegesports.com

Neal Brown Sheds Light on Status of 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule

On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to recap the 2022 season in which his Mountaineers went 5-7 and was one of two Big 12 schools to miss a bowl game. “It just wasn’t good enough,” Brown said of 2022. “It’s on me, I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Steelers news: Rashard Mendenhall calls out Big Ben, Brian Flores interviews for HC job, and more

Pittsburgh could be losing Flores soon, while Rashard Mendenhall takes a jab at his former quarterback. Here’s the latest Steelers news you need to know. Football watchers are gearing up for championship weekend after the final eight were reduced to just four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs. Though the focus is still on the post-season, there has been some Steelers news that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jun Liu and her husband own several Shogun Japanese Steakhouse franchises many are used to seeing across the state. They decided to embark on a new journey by opening a Kome Asian Buffet in Morgantown. They said it’s unique in that the buffet ranges from traditional...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. Mariah brought Sinister with her, a cat who loves to play and play pranks. She also talked about an upcoming Valentine’s Day event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
FanSided

FanSided

