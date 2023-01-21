Pittsburgh could be losing Flores soon, while Rashard Mendenhall takes a jab at his former quarterback. Here’s the latest Steelers news you need to know. Football watchers are gearing up for championship weekend after the final eight were reduced to just four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs. Though the focus is still on the post-season, there has been some Steelers news that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO