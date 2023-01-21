Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown Sheds Light on Status of 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to recap the 2022 season in which his Mountaineers went 5-7 and was one of two Big 12 schools to miss a bowl game. “It just wasn’t good enough,” Brown said of 2022. “It’s on me, I...
Texas Football: Where the 4 biggest transfer losses landed this offseason
Most of the departures from the Texas football program via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason have already found new homes elsewhere. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian have now lost 15 players to the transfer portal so far this offseason. And of those 15 transfer departures for the Longhorns,...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
Huggins Hints at a Bigger Role for James Okonkwo
The young big has given West Virginia some quality minutes lately.
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
First West Virginia gun show of 2023 held in Morgantown
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
Deputies searching for missing West Virginia teen
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Steelers news: Rashard Mendenhall calls out Big Ben, Brian Flores interviews for HC job, and more
Pittsburgh could be losing Flores soon, while Rashard Mendenhall takes a jab at his former quarterback. Here’s the latest Steelers news you need to know. Football watchers are gearing up for championship weekend after the final eight were reduced to just four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs. Though the focus is still on the post-season, there has been some Steelers news that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
WDTV
Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jun Liu and her husband own several Shogun Japanese Steakhouse franchises many are used to seeing across the state. They decided to embark on a new journey by opening a Kome Asian Buffet in Morgantown. They said it’s unique in that the buffet ranges from traditional...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Church Leader, Decades-Long Volunteer on Election Front, Charlotte Davidson Soles, Passes
Charlotte Davidson Soles of Barrackville died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Deborah Soles Shaver. She was born at the family home in Worthington, WV, on April 16, 1931, to Parker Alton and Helen (Davis) Davidson. After spending her childhood first in Worthington then...
I-79 lane closure to begin Monday
A lane closure on Interstate 79 southbound is planned to start on Jan. 23 to allow work crews to make preparations for the construction of the Tygart River Bridge.
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
Bridgeport Police searching for owner of this pickup truck
The Bridgeport Police Department is searching for the owner of a pickup truck that they left the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 on Monday.
WDTV
New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon. The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores. The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. Mariah brought Sinister with her, a cat who loves to play and play pranks. She also talked about an upcoming Valentine’s Day event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
‘Donut Spot’ to open in former Donut Shop location
One of Buckhannon's most iconic businesses, The Donut Shop, will soon reopen under a new name, according to a press release from its new operator.
