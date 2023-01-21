Read full article on original website
Ina Garten Thinks This Ingredient Is B.S. (and We Kinda Do Too)
Ever wondered what's Ina Garten’s stance on bay leaves, aka the most mystifying ingredient to exist? Well, she might be calling B.S. Here's what she says.
Ina Garten Uses a Key Ingredient to Make the Ultimate Beef Stew
With a five-star rating (common for Ina Garten’s recipes), this beef stew recipe holds lots of promise. And it offers a different perspective, to boot — pancetta, boneless short ribs, Cognac, and fennel are not typical beef stew ingredients, so how would this recipe pan out? The recipe also includes canned diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Would it taste too tomato-y? And no herbs? Would the flavor be well-rounded without herbs? I knew I needed to give it a try to find out.
The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft
The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
The Secret To Deliciously Moist, Uncomplicated Lemon Cake
A dry cake seems like the cardinal sin of baking, something that would end up in you getting the stinkeye from Paul Hollywood, the other sins being overmixed or underdone cake. A moist cake is tender, airy, and has a good crumb. You can increase your chances of a moist cake by starting out on the right foot – use cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. According to MasterClass, replacing all-purpose flour with cake flour will give you a moist cake with a tender crumb. You can also add some mayonnaise to your cake mix to bump up the moisture, per Epicurious. Mayonnaise is an emulsion, which will coat the flour particles better than butter alone. And be sure to monitor your oven temperature – if you feel like your oven might be a few degrees off, consider buying an oven thermometer.
Michael Symon Explains How To Avoid Serving Watery Spaghetti
Spaghetti and a jar of marinara sauce make for one of the easiest and most economical dinners around. But sometimes, even the simple act of boiling dried pasta and coating it in sauce can seem to bring up a crop of cooking questions. How long should you cook your pasta to achieve the perfect al dente texture? Should you really throw pasta at the wall to see if it's done? And what are the store-bought marinara sauces that are actually worth buying?
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot
You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite
Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
5 best egg substitutes for baking and cooking amidst the shortage
(WSYR-TV) — As egg prices soar and become less available in grocery stores, you might decide to turn to alternative forms for eggs. If you’re planning on baking and don’t want to justify buying a $10 carton of eggs, then why not try an egg substitute? Eggs have been expensive all year long due to […]
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January
It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
