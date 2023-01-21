Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State trooper charged with oppression after gun-involved road rage incident
A State Police trooper has been suspended without pay and charged with official oppression after an off-duty road rage incident, according to news sources across the state. David Levy, 36, was charged after an incident on Dec. 28 that resulted in him firing a gun and pulling over a family, officials said.
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
abc27.com
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January. According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
WDEL 1150AM
Sunday morning standoff with police ends with one suspect shot, one jailed
One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and a second is behind bars after a Sunday morning standoff with New Castle County Police. Officers were dispatched to a house in the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park shortly before 2 a.m. and confronted the men, who brandished guns, police said.
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was hospitalized where she died of her injuries, police said.
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County. 12-year-old starts program to...
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
WGAL
Double homicide, thieves caught on camera, never-ending scam – these were some of the top stories this week
From disturbing accusations against a Pennsylvania woman, thieves caught on camera ransacking a store and a scam that just won't quit, these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 1. Daughter accused in double homicide, dismemberment. A Pennsylvania woman murdered and dismembered her parents with a chainsaw,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 01/23/2023
MAHANOY TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, this crash occurred on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, around 6:10am on Interstate 81 near mile marker 132. Troopers say Peter Caparro, 62, of Hazleton, was driving his Kia Sportage southbound on Interstate 81 when he lost control of his...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK
(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
WOLF
Schuylkill County man facing several drug charges
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) -Francis L. Merva, 57, of Mahony City is facing drug charges after authorities allegedly found fentanyl, oxycontin and other controlled substances inside his home in the 300-block of West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11th. Authorities say they also seized a large amount of cash inside that house as well.
Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday
A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.
Comments / 1