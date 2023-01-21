Read full article on original website
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Player Ratings to Theme of Ways to Waste Time: TCU at Kansas
The Horned Frogs thrashed the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Let's rate some player performances.
Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker
JJ Shelton from state-champion South Oak Cliff receives UW scholarship pitch.
rockchalktalk.com
TCU Mauls Kansas
This one stunk. Do you want to read about it? Didn’t think so. I don’t want to write about it either. Kansas travels to Waco on Monday for a match-up against Baylor.
kmaland.com
Kansas flips Georgia Tech running back transfer
(Lawrence) -- Kansas flipped Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie from Charlotte on Saturday. The Jayhawks will add the former 1,000-yard rusher for the 2023 season. McDuffie rushed for 1,049 yards in 2021 when he was at Buffalo. This past season, McDuffie had 22 yards rushing on eight carries at...
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
WIBW
K-State calls all cats to Brownstone venue in Topeka to network
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city. “This one is special because it’s connected to be able to have the president, to have the whole entire...
easttexasradio.com
Pittsburg Woman Killed In Missouri
A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents died after being hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. Springfield police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven Jordan, 65, of Republic, Mo., going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1:00 am. His pickup truck hit the victims’ Ford Expedition head-on near West Bypass. Police believe intoxication was a factor in the crash. Police say three others inside the Expedition suffered critical injuries as did Jordan.
WIBW
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
xflnewsroom.com
XFL Training Camp Rosters Are Now Set at 70 Players
Last week XFL players from all over the country traveled to Arlington, TX to participate in training camp. This is the first time that coaches will have a chance to work with their teams in the leadup to the 2023 season. Just now, the XFL communications team released a statement...
WIBW
Washburn University to host free evenings of music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host two nights of music that will be free and open to the public. Washburn University has announced that its department of music will host two performances - one on Jan. 27 and the other on Jan. 28 - in White Concert Hall. Each will feature department faculty and will be free and open to the public.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Cloudy and Chilly Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow has moved on and temperatures this morning are chilly around freezing along I-335 and much colder towards North-Central Kansas with clouds clearing. Temperatures in North-Central Kansas have dropped into the teens this morning. Central Kansas will see more sun than East Kansas where clouds will be more stubborn to clear this afternoon. We continue to track another chance for snow this time southeast of I-70 for Tuesday night.
WIBW
Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business known for passing savings onto customers in Topeka will soon open a new location in Lawrence. Officials at ReHome Stores - based in Topeka - say they will open a new location in Lawrence at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The new location can be found at 711 W. 23rd St. - in the Malls Shopping Center. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
fwtx.com
Bull Riding Maverick Just Might Have an Edge on the Competition
A Zen-like calm takes over the tall lanky frame of professional bull rider Maverick Potter as he mentally prepares to ride one of the world’s rankest bulls at Dickies Arena Wednesday night. Yes — that’s right, his name is Maverick, and no it’s not a stage name. Potter jokingly...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on James River Freeway early Friday morning has killed three people. According to police, a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when they ran head-on into an SUV carrying eight people. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the area of West Bypass and James […]
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
