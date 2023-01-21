Carleton’s free throw with 1.4 seconds left, lifts Redmen to dramatic win

Read full article on original website
Wilmington/Stoneham Co-Op Girls Hockey: Marauders come away with the win in round two match-up
STONEHAM — Riding a four-game win streak, including the added drama of back-to-back overtime success last week, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team was in the hunt for more when they hosted Belmont, a team they defeated 2-1 in their season-opener. But Belmont, fresh off a pair of recent...
homenewshere.com
Girls Basketball defeated by Watertown and Woburn, fall to 3-7
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is at the halfway mark of their 20 game campaign this winter season. A first year head coach combined with a young squad of hoopers didn’t set the squad up for success, but their 3-7 record doesn’t completely reflect where this team is at.
homenewshere.com
In latest game, Boys Basketball forces Woburn into OT
WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening. For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team,...
homenewshere.com
Despite injuries, gymnastics team off to a strong 2-0 start
STONEHAM – It had been two weeks since the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team competed in a full Middlesex League Meet, and once again the team of gymnasts put together tremendous performances, coming away with a 132.1-119.65 victory over Stoneham. Wilmington/Bedford is now 2-0 on the season, which includes putting...
homenewshere.com
Lightfoot takes second at all-girls tournament
ORANGE — On Monday, although the Tewksbury High School wrestling regular season schedule didn’t reflect it, there was a particular Redmen competing in a tournament. Brooke Lightfoot and head coach Steve Kasprzak made the trip to Mahar High School in Orange, Massachusetts for the Senators All Girls Kick off Classic.
homenewshere.com
After injury shelved him for two years, Collins back making an impact for WSU
WESTFIELD/WILMINGTON — One of the best qualities an athlete of any kind can possess is being a team first player. Whether that translates to team bonding off the playing surface or a will to win on Friday nights, it is a trait that is always bigger than sports. When...
homenewshere.com
Wrestlers dealing with some adversity
The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers. Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing...
homenewshere.com
From WHS to Notre Dame University to the North Carolina Courage: Olivia Wingate turning pro
PHILADELPHIA, PA/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has found a new home. And it's one for the history books. On Thursday night on National Television, Wingate — who just two weeks ago was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year for the second time and was previously named the Female Athlete of the Decade in 2019 – was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the North Carolina Courage during the annual National Women's Soccer League draft held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power
LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction
BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
homenewshere.com
Strega closes its doors in North Woburn
WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Invites Residents To Jim Plunkett Concert On January 27
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning. But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
