Wilmington, MA

In latest game, Boys Basketball forces Woburn into OT

WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening. For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team,...
WILMINGTON, MA
Lightfoot takes second at all-girls tournament

ORANGE — On Monday, although the Tewksbury High School wrestling regular season schedule didn’t reflect it, there was a particular Redmen competing in a tournament. Brooke Lightfoot and head coach Steve Kasprzak made the trip to Mahar High School in Orange, Massachusetts for the Senators All Girls Kick off Classic.
ORANGE, MA
Girls Basketball defeated by Watertown and Woburn, fall to 3-7

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is at the halfway mark of their 20 game campaign this winter season. A first year head coach combined with a young squad of hoopers didn’t set the squad up for success, but their 3-7 record doesn’t completely reflect where this team is at.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wrestlers dealing with some adversity

The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers. Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing...
WILMINGTON, MA
Strega closes its doors in North Woburn

WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
WOBURN, MA
From WHS to Notre Dame University to the North Carolina Courage: Olivia Wingate turning pro

PHILADELPHIA, PA/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has found a new home. And it's one for the history books. On Thursday night on National Television, Wingate — who just two weeks ago was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year for the second time and was previously named the Female Athlete of the Decade in 2019 – was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the North Carolina Courage during the annual National Women's Soccer League draft held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH

