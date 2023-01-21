Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Related
homenewshere.com
In latest game, Boys Basketball forces Woburn into OT
WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening. For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team,...
homenewshere.com
Carleton’s free throw with 1.4 seconds left, lifts Redmen to dramatic win
TEWKSBURY – When you score just two points in an entire quarter, the chances of you coming away with a win are not all that great. When you turn the ball over 16 times in the entire game, once again, chances are you aren't going to win. But when...
homenewshere.com
Lightfoot takes second at all-girls tournament
ORANGE — On Monday, although the Tewksbury High School wrestling regular season schedule didn’t reflect it, there was a particular Redmen competing in a tournament. Brooke Lightfoot and head coach Steve Kasprzak made the trip to Mahar High School in Orange, Massachusetts for the Senators All Girls Kick off Classic.
homenewshere.com
Girls Basketball defeated by Watertown and Woburn, fall to 3-7
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team is at the halfway mark of their 20 game campaign this winter season. A first year head coach combined with a young squad of hoopers didn’t set the squad up for success, but their 3-7 record doesn’t completely reflect where this team is at.
homenewshere.com
Wrestlers dealing with some adversity
The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers. Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing...
homenewshere.com
Strega closes its doors in North Woburn
WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
homenewshere.com
From WHS to Notre Dame University to the North Carolina Courage: Olivia Wingate turning pro
PHILADELPHIA, PA/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has found a new home. And it's one for the history books. On Thursday night on National Television, Wingate — who just two weeks ago was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year for the second time and was previously named the Female Athlete of the Decade in 2019 – was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the North Carolina Courage during the annual National Women's Soccer League draft held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
One Of 7 Wanted In Quincy Killing Last Year Found At Wareham Hotel: DA
A 23-year-old Brockton man wanted in connection with six others in the killing of a man last year in the Quincy parking lot was arrested recently and returned to the area to face the charges, authorities announced. Dante Clarke was one of seven people indicted last month in the killing of Jord…
Boston 25 News WFXT
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
CBS News
Elementary school dinner dance divides parents in Boxford
The PTO offered a limited number of tickets. To get one, parents needed to act fast or pay a premium price. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
Comments / 0